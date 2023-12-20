"My MVP in the kitchen" - When Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jokingly revealed that the Serb washes dishes as 'meditation' during US Open 2021

Novak Djokovic was once seen washing dishes after a late-night finish at the 2021 US Open, which led to his wife Jelena joking that it was a part of his "meditation" routine.

The Serb entered the tournament as the top seed and booked his place in the fourth round following wins over Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Kei Nishikori. Here, he came back from a set down to defeat Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and book his place in the quarterfinals.

After the match, Djokovic's wife Jelena shared a video of him washing dishes, jokingly stating that it was how he meditated after his match. She also called her husband her "MVP in the kitchen".

"Novak's 3rd shift. This is how Novak meditates after his late night match at the @usopen. He’s my MVP in the kitchen," the Serb's wife captioned her video.

Djokovic went on to outdo Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open to set up a semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev. He triumphed over the German in five sets to reach the final, where he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Djokovic thus narrowly failed to win the Calendar Grand Slam in 2021, having previously won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic has won four US Open titles so far in his career. He has won 88 out of 101 matches at the New York Major, having made his debut in 2005 with a third-round finish.

After losing two finals in 2007 and 2010, Djokovic's first US Open title came in 2011, when he beat Rafael Nadal in four sets in the title clash. He had previously beaten Roger Federer in the semifinals after saving a few match points.

The Serb lost back-to-back finals in 2012 and 2013 before enduring a semifinal exit in 2014. His second title at Flushing Meadows came in 2015, when he defeated Roger Federer in the final. After losing the 2016 final to Stan Wawrinka, the Serb missed the 2017 edition before clinching his third title in 2018, beating Juan Martin Del Potro in the final.

Djokovic endured fourth-round eliminations in 2019 and 2020 before his defeat in the 2021 final. He was unable to compete in 2022 as his stance on vaccination against COVID-19 prevented him from traveling to the United States.

The Serb made a return to US soil in the 2023 edition and went all the way, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final to win the title at Flushing Meadows.