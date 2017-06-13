Nadal already working towards 11th French Open title

An 11th French Open title is Rafael Nadal's long-term goal after the 'King of Clay' ended his grand slam drought at Roland Garros.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 03:18 IST

Rafael Nadal addresses the crowd at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal does not know if he will be capable of winning an 11th French Open title but the Spaniard will do everything he can to challenge again at Roland Garros next year.

Nadal had not enjoyed grand slam success since 2014, having battled a succession of injury problems in recent years.

A run to final of the Australian Open in January, when he was beaten by old rival Roger Federer, heralded a return to form.

And he capitalised on that in the clay-court season, winning in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before defeating Stan Wawrinka on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday to bring his major tally to 15.

"Yes after 10 there is 11, but I don't know if there is for me or not," Nadal said when asked about the prospect of adding to his French Open haul.

"I'm going to come back and I'm going to try my best. I've done that all my life. It's true that every year is going to be more and more difficult, but I always have the motivation and Paris is always going to be really special for me. I'm going to keep playing.

"I've always felt a little bit like it was my home. I always have great results on clay. So here, it is the most important event on clay in the world and the history of our sport.

"So since the beginning I said that's the place where I have to play well. All the people who organise the event…I have a great [relationship] with all of them.

"And for me to come back there and feel the support of all the girls in the lobby and to see them...I feel close to those working here and that gives me a little more power to keep playing."

.@RafelNadal and his #RG17 trophy on the Roland-Garros mobile barge / Nadal et la Coupe des Mousquetaires sur la péniche Roland-Garros pic.twitter.com/jpcveEEYej — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 12, 2017

Nadal identified the combination of improvements to his backhand and regaining strength in his top-spin heavy forehand as the key to his recent revival.

"Well the backhand has been very unbelievable during the whole event," he said.

"But I think the backhand has been very positive since a couple of years ago.

"The forehand is what I lost a little bit during some periods of time. What's really made the difference is that I recovered my forehand.

"So if I recover my forehand and still play the backhand the way that I'm doing, the court is much bigger for the opponent and I have the chance to open the court for both sides and that's so important for me."