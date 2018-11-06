×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Nadal ankle surgery 'went well'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    06 Nov 2018, 20:11 IST
rafaelnadal - cropped
Former world number one Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has confirmed the ankle operation that forced his withdrawal from the ATP Finals in London went well.

Nadal's season came to a premature end on Monday when he announced he would not feature at the O2 Arena, his place going to John Isner.

Abdominal problems had seen Nadal pull out of the Paris Masters last week and while they continued to hinder him, the Spaniard also revealed he needed an operation to remove a "free body" from his ankle.

Nadal – who has not featured on the ATP Tour since retiring ahead of his semi-final with Marin Cilic at the US Open in September – posted an update to Twitter on Tuesday, confirming he had returned following procedure.

However, he was forced to delay an exhibition match in Mallorca to help those affected by the devastating floods in October.

"Hello everyone, thank you for the messages I received," he posted.

"The ankle surgery went well and from home I am informing you that we postpone the exhibition party planned for the victims in Llevant de Mallorca."

Omnisport
NEWS
Nadal out of ATP Finals with abdominal injury, ankle surgery
RELATED STORY
Nadal pulls out of ATP Finals
RELATED STORY
Djokovic back at No. 1; replaces Nadal, whose season is over
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal 
RELATED STORY
Djokovic aiming to take No. 1 ranking from Nadal in Paris
RELATED STORY
Top 5 finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
5 Most Memorable Slam Finals Of The Open Era
RELATED STORY
Nadal's hard-court woes continue with ATP Finals withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The 3 Best encounters
RELATED STORY
5 Rafael Nadal records you probably don't know of
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us