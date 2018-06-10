Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nadal backs Thiem for future French Open glory

Dominic Thiem was no match for Rafael Nadal in the French Open final but the champion backed his opponent for future Roland Garros glory.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 22:05 IST
81
DominicThiem - Cropped
Dominic Thiem during the French Open final

Rafael Nadal was too strong for Dominic Thiem in Sunday's French Open final but in the immediate aftermath the Spaniard backed his beaten opponent to prevail at Roland Garros in future.

The 'King of Clay' lived up to his moniker once again on Court Philippe Chatrier, seeing out a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory to claim his 11th title on the red dirt in Paris.

Thiem is the only man to have defeated the world number one on the surface over the past two seasons, but another win was never really on the cards once Nadal imposed his will on the encounter.

In the post-match presentation, a triumphant Nadal was typically gracious in victory, predicting that Thiem would soon taste Roland Garros glory.

"Well played to Dominic, he played a great two weeks," Nadal said.

"I'm happy, he's a good friend and one of these players the Tour needs and I'm sure you'll win here in the next couple of years.

"It was the best match of the tournament for me. It was important to do that today because Dominic is a very aggressive player.

"I'm very happy, it was a tough moment in the third set when I got cramp in the hand. I was very scared but that's sport, today is very humid and I was playing against a player that pushes you to the limit.

"It's amazing, I can't describe my feelings, because it's not even a dream to win here for the 11th time because it's impossible to think, so thankyou to everybody, it's fantastic."

'A little hope': Nadal vs Thiem in French Open final
RELATED STORY
French Open glance: Nadal, Thiem play 1st-round matches
RELATED STORY
Nadal beats del Potro at French Open, faces Thiem for No. 11
RELATED STORY
Imperious Nadal downs Thiem to claim 11th French Open crown
RELATED STORY
Nadal wins 11th French Open title by beating Thiem in 3 sets
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem final...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: 4 players who can beat Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Thiem: I have a plan for Nadal
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018, Men's Singles Semifinal: Rafael Nadal...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Maria...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us