Nadal books in for Wimbledon preparation at Hurlingham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Jun 2019, 17:46 IST
RafaelNadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal in action at Hurlingham

Rafael Nadal will get some grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon at the Aspall Tennis Classic at The Hurlingham Club next week.

The world number two once again decided to forego any competitive preparation for the third grand slam of the year after chalking up his 12th French Open title at Roland Garros earlier this month.

But Nadal will return to Hurlingham, where he has featured in each of the past two years, to contest exhibition matches next Wednesday and Friday.

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson, Nick Kyrgios, Marin Cilic and Lucas Pouille are among the other major names who will take part.

"I am always happy to play at The Hurlingham Club and be close to UK tennis fans," Nadal said in a statement.

"It is a prestigious ground in one of the best settings in the UK, making it the perfect way to warm up for Wimbledon."

The 33-year-old is a two-time Wimbledon winner, with his 2008 and 2010 triumphs contributing to an overall career haul of 18 grand slams.

