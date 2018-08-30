Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nadal eases past Pospisil in New York

Omnisport
NEWS
News
116   //    30 Aug 2018, 09:21 IST
RafaelNadal - Cropped
Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal produced a flawless display to ease past Vasek Pospisil in the US Open second round on Wednesday.

The world number one and defending champion needed less than two hours to brush past Pospisil 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal, who had won his only previous match against Pospisil three years ago, was in complete control throughout.

The 17-time grand slam champion will face Russian 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Nadal quickly took control against Pospisil, racing into a 3-0 lead and losing just three points on serve in the first set.

However, the Canadian tested Nadal in the second set, squandering four break points in the fourth game before later breaking for 4-2.

But Nadal won 16 of the final 17 points in the set to take it 6-4, and it ended Pospisil's challenge.

Pospisil looked exhausted during the third set, Nadal making quick work of it to move through.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Nadal [1] beat Pospisil 6-3 6-4 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Nadal – 26/16
Pospisil – 22/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Nadal – 5/2
Pospisil – 12/3

BREAK POINTS WON
Nadal – 5/7
Pospisil – 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Nadal – 74
Pospisil – 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Nadal – 84/47
Pospisil – 61/50

TOTAL POINTS
Nadal – 86
Pospisil – 58

 
Omnisport
NEWS
