Nadal enjoys ranking rise as Djokovic ends six-year stay in top two

Not since March 2011 has Novak Djokovic found himself outside the top two in the ATP rankings but the Serbian is now down to fourth.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 21:23 IST

Novak Djokovic is commiserated by Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic has dropped out of the top three in the ATP world rankings for the first time since October 2009 after exiting the French Open in the quarter-finals.

The reigning champion lost to Dominic Thiem in the last eight at Roland Garros to continue what has been a difficult 11 months for the previously dominant Serbian.

Djokovic has managed just two tournament victories, at last year's Rogers Cup and the Qatar Open in January, since suffering a shock third-round defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in 2016.

The 30-year-old, who began working with Andre Agassi in Paris after parting company with his coaching staff, gave up top spot in the rankings to Andy Murray late last year.

And he has now slid down to fourth, moving out of the top two for the first time since March 2011.

Murray remains top despite losing in the semi-finals to Stan Wawrinka, who was then comprehensively beaten by Rafael Nadal in the decider.

The Spaniard's 10th French Open title, the culmination of a highly successful clay court season, has moved him up into the top two for the first time since October 2014.