Nadal exploits continue to mount after Roland Garros triumph

Only Margaret Court had won more than 10 titles at the same grand slam before Rafael Nadal retained his French Open crown in Paris.

Omnisport NEWS News 10 Jun 2018, 21:53 IST

Rafael Nadal celebrates his latest French Open triumph

Rafael Nadal broke and matched yet more records as he charged to an unprecedented 11th French Open title with a commanding victory win over Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

The world number one claimed his 17th grand slam title by maintain his perfect record in deciders at Roland Garros.

Top seed Nadal became only the second player to win more than 10 titles at the same major, matching a feat achieved by Margaret Court.

Omnisport looks at some of the exploits Nadal can boast after the dominant Spaniard's 6-4 6-3 6-2 triumph in Paris.

1 - Nadal is the first player in the Open Era to win 11 titles at three different Tour-level events, having reached the mark in Barcelona and Monte Carlo this season.

2 - Only the second player in history to triumph more than 10 times at the same major.

11 - No man has won more titles at the same grand slam than his astonishing tally of 11. He has also won all 11 finals at Roland Garros.

17 - His 17th major crown closes the gap on Roger Federer to three.

4 - Nadal is the fourth man in the Open Era to win three or more grand slam titles after turning 30 - Rod Laver, Federer and Ken Rosewall being the others.

57 - Just the mere 57 titles on clay for the Mallorca native.

86 - Nadal has now won 86 French Open matches and lost just two.

900 - By defeating Maximilian Marterer in the round of 16, he became the fifth man to win 900 Tour-level matches.