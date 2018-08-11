Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nadal into Rogers Cup SFs after overcoming red-hot Cilic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    11 Aug 2018, 08:24 IST
RafaelNadal-cropped.
World number one Rafael Nadal

World number one Rafael Nadal stood tall as he rallied to outlast sixth seed Marin Cilic for a spot in the ATP Rogers Cup semi-finals.

Nadal looked in trouble after being outplayed and overpowered by a red-hot Cilic in the opening set of Friday's quarter-final in Toronto.

But top seed and three-time Rogers Cup champion Nadal stormed home to see off the challenge of Cilic at the ATP 1000 tournament.

The pair were meeting for the first time since January's Australian Open quarter-final, when Cilic benefited from Nadal's retirement in an absorbing battle.

Cilic – runner-up at Melbourne Park – was virtually unstoppable and unplayable in a masterclass of ball striking in the first set.

The Croatian's powerful hitting troubled Nadal – who was pushed back beyond the baseline – as Cilic took a commanding 4-1 lead with a pair of breaks thanks to a rocket forehand.

Cilic had five chances to close out the set on Nadal's serve but the 17-time grand slam champion managed to save them all, though it only delayed the inevitable – the former converting at the eighth time of asking during the next game.

Nadal regrouped in the second, nullifying Cilic's power and precision as the Spanish star returned to his best to lead 4-1 and 5-2.

Cilic, however, refused to surrender by winning two successive games and breaking Nadal in the ninth game

But Cilic quickly spiralled out of control – a routine smash sailing past the baseline to help Nadal force a third and deciding set.

That moment unsettled Cilic and while he continued to fight until the very end, he never reached the heights of the first set as Nadal broke to secure a semi-final clash against Karen Khachanov.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rogers Cup 2018: Rafael Nadal breezes into the third round
RELATED STORY
Nadal earns Cilic clash after Wawrinka thriller, Djokovic...
RELATED STORY
Nadal into QFs after trumping Wawrinka in scintillating...
RELATED STORY
Nadal overcomes Paire to reach Rogers Cup last 16
RELATED STORY
Zverev battles past Cilic to extend winning streak
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic in Toronto
RELATED STORY
Shapovalov, Wawrinka off the mark in Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup with wrist injury
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets defending champ Zverev
RELATED STORY
Serena withdraws from Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us