Nadal moves into French Open quarters in ominous style

by Reuters News 04 Jun 2017, 18:56 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut Reuters / Christian Hartmann

By Ossian Shine

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal returned to Roland Garros after his birthday celebrations and showed no signs of slowing up, railroading compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round on Sunday.

In yet another ominous performance, Nadal destroyed his opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen to move into the quarter-finals and one step closer to a 10th Roland Garros crown.

Nadal, who turned 31 on Saturday, will next face either Milos Raonic or another Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal has not lost a set so far this tournament, and is on track to win the title without doing so, something he did in 2008 and 2010. Only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also achieved that feat.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)