Nadal passes Federer, Zverev edges through in Montreal

Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal set a record on his way to the Rogers Cup quarter-finals, while Alexander Zverev battled through on Thursday.

Nadal, the defending champion, surpassed Roger Federer for most ATP Masters 1000 wins after brushing past Guido Pella in Montreal.

Zverev, the winner in 2017, was pushed to a final-set tie-break before edging past Nikoloz Basilashvili.

All eight quarter-finalists are seeds, who dominated to move into the last eight.

NADAL SURPASSES FEDERER WITH PELLA POUNDING

Top seed Nadal made it four wins from as many meetings with Pella thanks to a 6-3 6-4 victory.

The win was his 379th at ATP Masters 1000 level, moving past Federer's tally of 378.

Nadal will next face Fabio Fognini after the seventh seed got past Adrian Mannarino 6-2 7-5.

The Spanish great has been troubled by Fognini in the past, losing to the Italian in Monte Carlo earlier this year.

ZVEREV SURVIVES MAJOR TEST

Zverev, the third seed, was pushed by Basilashvili, fighting his way to a 7-5 5-7 7-6 (7-5) victory.

The German served 15 aces and 14 double faults but also created 18 break points, converting five.

Basilashvili edged Zverev in a final-set tie-break in Hamburg last month.

Zverev faces another test in the last eight, with Karen Khachanov awaiting after the Russian sixth seed overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (7-9) 7-5 6-3.

TREMENDOUS THIEM POWERS THROUGH

Second seed Dominic Thiem booked his spot in the quarter-finals courtesy of a 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Croatian Marin Cilic.

Thiem will face Daniil Medvedev, the Russian eighth seed having cruised past Cristian Garin 6-3 6-3.

Gael Monfils and Roberto Bautista Agut will also meet after wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Richard Gasquet respectively.