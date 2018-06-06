Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Nadal takes 37-set streak into French Open quarterfinal

Nadal takes 37-set streak into French Open quarterfinal

Associated Press
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 17:42 IST
12
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal has won 37 completed sets in a row at the French Open heading into his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman.

Top-ranked Nadal enters Wednesday's match bidding to reach his 11th semifinal at Roland Garros.

The 11th-seeded Schwartzman has never made it to the final four at any Grand Slam tournament.

Two past U.S. Open champions meet in the other men's quarterfinal: No. 3 Marin Cilic against No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro.

Two women who have won the title at Roland Garros, Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, play each other in the quarterfinals. Sharapova was the French Open champion in 2012 and 2014; Muguruza took the trophy in 2016.

In the other women's quarterfinal, No. 1 Simona Halep takes on former No. 1 Angelique Kerber in a rematch of their epic Australian Open semifinal in January. Halep saved two match points to win that one.

Kerber is a two-time Grand Slam champion. Halep is a three-time runner-up at majors, including in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

Nadal marches past Marterer into French Open quarters
RELATED STORY
Nadal powers into 4th round with French Open streaks intact
RELATED STORY
Nadal: More than just making up the numbers at French Open
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Cilic completes French quarterfinal lineup
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: 4 players who can beat Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
French Open glance: Nadal, Thiem play 1st-round matches
RELATED STORY
Nadal will not get complacent at French Open
RELATED STORY
Nadal sets up French Open meeting with old friend Gasquet
RELATED STORY
IN IMAGES: Nadal's 16-0 streak vs. old buddy Gasquet
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Keys marches on with quarterfinal win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...