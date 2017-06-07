Nadal through to French Open semis as Carreno Busta quits

by Reuters News 07 Jun 2017, 16:40 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal barely broke a sweat to reach the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday as fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta quit with an injury less than an hour into their quarter-final.

Nadal, bidding for a 10th title at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2 2-0 when Carreno Busta decided he could not continue after receiving lengthy treatment for a left abdominal muscle injury at the end of the first set.

The 31-year-old Nadal has spent only around eight hours on court, dropping 22 games in the process, to reach his record-extending 10th semi-final at the French Open.

It is the fewest number of games Nadal has lost on his way to the last four on the Paris clay. In 2008, he dropped 25.

He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Austrian Dominic Thiem next.

