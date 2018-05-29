Nadal will not get complacent at French Open

Despite being a 10-time winner at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal is not prepared to take his foot off the gas in the French Open.

Rafael Nadal insists he will never get complacent at the French Open and says his 10 titles at Roland Garros are proof of his respect for the sport.

Nadal has dominated the second grand slam of the year for more than a decade and is the man to beat once again in 2018.

The world number one kicked off his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Simone Bolelli on Tuesday but says he takes nothing for granted in the French capital.

"It's not going to happen and there is proof that it's never happened - that I won 10 times here, 11 in Monte Carlo, 11 in Barcelona and eight in Rome," he said.

"If you get complacent or too confident with yourself, for sure that's not going to happen.

"I was able to achieve all of these results because I respect the sport, I respect every opponent, and I respect the competition every day.

"That's the reason I have success, because I go every day on court knowing that I can win, that I can lose, and that's the sport. So anything can happen."

Roger Federer's decision to skip the clay season takes one potential stumbling block out of Nadal's way and the top seed said he respected the 2009 champion's decision.

"I don't have any thoughts about that, being honest. I just respect the decisions of the other players. That's all," he added.

"I just do things my way, thinking about the things that I have to do to be a better player and the things that I have to do to improve.

"I am nobody to analyse or to know or to create an opinion about the decisions of the others.

"They decide for themselves. I decide for myself."