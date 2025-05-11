NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships 2025 quarterfinals: Here's how AI predicts the results ft. Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M & others

The NCAA DI women's tennis championship is nearing its conclusion, with only eight teams surviving now. The champion has delivered some high-quality tennis so far, and with the exciting lineup of upcoming matches, things only promise to go several notches up.

The remaining eight teams will battle for a spot in the semifinals on May 15. Top seed and last year's runners-up, Georgia, will take on eighth seed Duke, while fifth seed LSU will face 13th seed LSU. Coming to the bottom half of the draw, third seed Michigan will butt heads against Oklahoma State, with second seed and defending champion, Texas A&M facing 10th seed Tennessee in the final quarterfinal.

As the teams gear themselves up for these blockbuster clashes, we asked AI to give its opinion on the outcomes. It predicted that Georgia would prevail in the first quarterfinal while it opined that Michigan would win their match, setting up a clash between the top seed and the third seed in the semifinal.

On the other hand, it predicted that the second semifinal would be played between the fifth seed LSU and the defending champion Texas A&M. It is worth noting that AI has picked the stronger seed to clinch the tie on all four occasions.

Google Gemini's predictions.

While some of the quarterfinalists have enjoyed a smooth sailing, the same can't be said for others.

How have the NCAA DI Women's Championships 2025 quarterfinalists fared so far

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Team Champion Texas A&M- Source: Getty

Both Georgia and Duke have been on fire during the NCAA Division I championships, having won all of their ties 4-0. While the former ousted Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, and California, the latter eliminated Bryant, Fla. Atlantic, and ninth seed Auburn.

Michigan had a perfect start to its campaign with a couple of 4-0 wins against Youngstown St. and Arizona St., but needed to dig extremely deep to finally oust 14th seed Texas with a 4-3 win. Oklahoma St. handed Denver a 4-0 defeat, following which they caused a huge upset to defeat sixth seed Oklahoma 4-2. Their fairy tale continued with a 4-3 win against Staford.

North Carolina scored routine 4-0 wins over VCU and South Carolina, and then defeated 12th seed NC State with a thrilling 4-2 scoreline. LSU, meanwhile, defeated SFA 4-0 and Southern California 4-1. In the fourth round, they clinched a stunning 4-2 win over fourth-seed Ohio St.

Tennessee, just like Georgia, has been in rampant form and won all their rounds 4-0. They clinched wins over Elon, Pepperdine, and the seventh-seeded Virginia. Finally, defending NCAA Division I champions Texas A&M kicked off their title defense with a 4-0 win against Quinnipiac and defeated UC Santa Barbara 4-1. They defeated UCLA 4-2 to earn their spot in the quarterfinals.

