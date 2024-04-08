  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State continue impressive season with dominant win over Penn State; Notre Dame women's team triumphs over two ACC rivals in 3-day span

NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State continue impressive season with dominant win over Penn State; Notre Dame women's team triumphs over two ACC rivals in 3-day span

By Rohit
Modified Apr 08, 2024 07:56 GMT
From L-R: Preston Stearns, Yashna Yellayi and Nibi Ghosh.
From L-R: Preston Stearns, Yashna Yellayi and Nibi Ghosh.

The men's tennis team of Ohio State continued their impressive start to the NCAA tennis season as they blanked their opponents from Penn State 7-0 on Friday (April 5). Bryce Nakashima, younger brother of tennis pro Brandon Nakashima, doubled up for Ohio State as he won his singles and doubles ties.

University of Virginia occupy the second spot in the standings. They scored a dominant 7-0 victory over Boston College and extended their unbeaten run at the Conference level to 48 matches. Their previous loss came back in January 2020 against Louisville.

TCU made light work of their fellow state rivals from Texas Tech over the weekend to solidify their position as the third-placed team. They dropped just one set across all their matches to score a decisive victory. University of Kentucky and University of Texas at Austin round out the top five teams in the rankings.

On the women's side, the women of Notre Dame had a busy but triumphant weekend as they scored wins over Syracuse and Boston College. They have a tough road ahead of them as they'll next take on their higher-ranked rivals from Duke and UNC Chapel Hill this weekend.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University show no signs of a slowdown as they continue their flawless run. The Cowgirls fended off a spirited challenge from UCF over the past weekend as they sneaked past them 4-3 to remain as the table-toppers.

They're now on the cusp of clinching the Big 12 Conference title and a win over Kansas State in the next match would seal the deal. University of Michigan continue to remain hot on their trail in second place as they downed their counterparts from Michigan State University 6-1.

Pepperdine come up short against California rivals Berkeley and Stanford

Savannah Broadus at the 2019 US Open.
Savannah Broadus at the 2019 US Open.

It was a forgettable weekend for Pepperdine as they were outplayed by their state rivals Stanford and University of California, Berkeley. They first took on Stanford on Friday and lost to them 4-0 as they lost to them for the first time since 2019.

Pepperdine put up a better showing against Berkeley but ultimately were bested by the latter team 4-3. They remain third in the standings for now despite their latest setbacks. Their next encounter is also against another strong team as they prepare to take on UCLA on Thursday (April 11).

NCAA Tennis standings this week: Women's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Oklahoma State UniversityBig 12 Conference21-088.818.8
2University of MichiganBig 10 Conference18-377.669.0
3PepperdineWest Coast Conference11-3
67.428.9
4University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference17-2
66.329.4
5Stanford
Pacific 12 Conference14-265.327.7
6UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference15-363.526.9
7University of Georgia
Atlantic Coast Conference13-460.929.2
8University of Texas at AustinBig 12 Conference15-459.54
8.9
9Southern CaliforniaPacific 12 Conference14-657.38
9.9
10University of California, Berkeley
Pacific 12 Conference12-4
52.669.9
11Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference16-651.449.1
12Ohio StateBig 10 Conference12-6
50.4310.1
13University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference12-7
49.89
9.5
14UCLA
Pacific 12 Conference11-4
48.039.8
15NC State
Southeastern Conference16-6
47.559.9
16AuburnSoutheastern Conference13-8
47.2910.0
17University of South Carolina, Columbia West Coast Conference14-5
44.2310.5
18University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference13-6
44.07
10.5
19Miami (Florida)Atlantic Coast Conference8-4
37,4510.7
20DukeAtlantic Coast Conference12-6
37.3910.2
21University of San Diego
West Coast Conference11-5
35.7910.3
22Georgia TechAtlantic Coast Conference11-734.6811.8
23University of Oklahoma
Big 12 Conference12-5
33.4110.2
24University of Alabama
Southeastern Conference14-6
31.72
11.4
25University of WashingtonPacific 12 Conference14-631.72
12.8
26Texas TechBig 12 Conference15-530.75
12.0
27Vanderbilt
Southeastern Conference11-530.09
10.7
28Florida State
Atlantic Coast Conference12-6
26.67
11.3
29FIU
Conference USA
13-2
25.7812.1
30University of Wisconsin, MadisonBig 10 Conference14-2
25.5711.2

NCAA Tennis standings this week: Men's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW-LPointsWTN
1Ohio StateBig Ten Conference22-184.203.3
2University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference16-471.473.8
3TCU
Big 12 Conference16-367.533.5
4University of KentuckySoutheastern Conference18-264.774.7
5University of Texas at AustinBig 12 Conference16-362.713.3
6Wake Forest
Atlantic Coast Conference21-461.063.8
7University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference19-4
58.564.1
8Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference18-554.674.2
9University of ArizonaPacific 12 Conference17-354.263.9
10Columbia
Ivy League14-352.063.8
11University of Oklahoma
Big 12 Conference12-248.224.0
12Harvard
Ivy League
13-547.704.4
13University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference15-247.254.0
14Mississippi State
Southeastern Conference15-545.124.4
15Florida State
Atlantic Coast Conference16-5
43.484.6
16Michigan State
Big Ten Conference18-3
41.88
4.5
17Duke
Atlantic Coast Conference15-741.86
4.8
18Stanford
Pacific 12 Conference12-439.78
3.4
19University of South Carolina, Columbia
Southeastern Conference11-1038.944.3
20NC State State
Atlantic Coast Conference12-536.874.2
21Arizona State
Pacific 12 Conference13-734.885.2
22UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference13-534.114.3
23University of AlabamaSoutheastern Conference15-1034.045.0
24University of Central Florida
Big 12 Conference16-3
30.604.5
25UCLA
Pacific 12 Conference8-6
30.154.6
26University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Big Ten Conference10-8
29.74
4.3
27Memphis
American Athletic Conference14-4
29.72
5.4
28Cornell
Ivy League
13-4
29.24
5.4
29University of Florida
Southeastern Conference10-9
29.14
4.9
30PrincetonIvy League
18-5
28.67
5.6