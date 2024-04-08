NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State continue impressive season with dominant win over Penn State; Notre Dame women's team triumphs over two ACC rivals in 3-day span

The men's tennis team of Ohio State continued their impressive start to the NCAA tennis season as they blanked their opponents from Penn State 7-0 on Friday (April 5). Bryce Nakashima, younger brother of tennis pro Brandon Nakashima, doubled up for Ohio State as he won his singles and doubles ties.

University of Virginia occupy the second spot in the standings. They scored a dominant 7-0 victory over Boston College and extended their unbeaten run at the Conference level to 48 matches. Their previous loss came back in January 2020 against Louisville.

TCU made light work of their fellow state rivals from Texas Tech over the weekend to solidify their position as the third-placed team. They dropped just one set across all their matches to score a decisive victory. University of Kentucky and University of Texas at Austin round out the top five teams in the rankings.

On the women's side, the women of Notre Dame had a busy but triumphant weekend as they scored wins over Syracuse and Boston College. They have a tough road ahead of them as they'll next take on their higher-ranked rivals from Duke and UNC Chapel Hill this weekend.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University show no signs of a slowdown as they continue their flawless run. The Cowgirls fended off a spirited challenge from UCF over the past weekend as they sneaked past them 4-3 to remain as the table-toppers.

They're now on the cusp of clinching the Big 12 Conference title and a win over Kansas State in the next match would seal the deal. University of Michigan continue to remain hot on their trail in second place as they downed their counterparts from Michigan State University 6-1.

Pepperdine come up short against California rivals Berkeley and Stanford

Savannah Broadus at the 2019 US Open.

It was a forgettable weekend for Pepperdine as they were outplayed by their state rivals Stanford and University of California, Berkeley. They first took on Stanford on Friday and lost to them 4-0 as they lost to them for the first time since 2019.

Pepperdine put up a better showing against Berkeley but ultimately were bested by the latter team 4-3. They remain third in the standings for now despite their latest setbacks. Their next encounter is also against another strong team as they prepare to take on UCLA on Thursday (April 11).

NCAA Tennis standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 21-0 88.81 8.8

2 University of Michigan Big 10 Conference 18-3 77.66 9.0 3 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 11-3

67.42 8.9

4 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 17-2

66.32 9.4

5 Stanford

Pacific 12 Conference 14-2 65.32 7.7

6 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 15-3 63.52 6.9 7 University of Georgia

Atlantic Coast Conference 13-4 60.92 9.2

8 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 15-4 59.54

8.9

9 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 14-6 57.38

9.9

10 University of California, Berkeley

Pacific 12 Conference 12-4

52.66 9.9

11 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 16-6 51.44 9.1

12 Ohio State Big 10 Conference 12-6

50.43 10.1

13 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 12-7

49.89

9.5

14 UCLA

Pacific 12 Conference 11-4

48.03 9.8 15 NC State

Southeastern Conference 16-6

47.55 9.9

16 Auburn Southeastern Conference 13-8

47.29 10.0

17 University of South Carolina, Columbia West Coast Conference 14-5

44.23 10.5 18 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 13-6

44.07

10.5 19 Miami (Florida) Atlantic Coast Conference 8-4

37,45 10.7 20 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 12-6

37.39 10.2 21 University of San Diego

West Coast Conference 11-5

35.79 10.3 22 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference 11-7 34.68 11.8 23 University of Oklahoma

Big 12 Conference 12-5

33.41 10.2 24 University of Alabama

Southeastern Conference 14-6

31.72

11.4 25 University of Washington Pacific 12 Conference 14-6 31.72

12.8 26 Texas Tech Big 12 Conference 15-5 30.75

12.0 27 Vanderbilt

Southeastern Conference 11-5 30.09

10.7 28 Florida State

Atlantic Coast Conference 12-6

26.67

11.3 29 FIU

Conference USA

13-2

25.78 12.1 30 University of Wisconsin, Madison Big 10 Conference 14-2

25.57 11.2

NCAA Tennis standings this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W-L Points WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 22-1 84.20 3.3 2 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 16-4 71.47 3.8 3 TCU

Big 12 Conference 16-3 67.53 3.5 4 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 18-2 64.77 4.7

5 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 16-3 62.71 3.3

6 Wake Forest

Atlantic Coast Conference 21-4 61.06 3.8

7 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 19-4

58.56 4.1

8 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 18-5 54.67 4.2

9 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 17-3 54.26 3.9

10 Columbia

Ivy League 14-3 52.06 3.8

11 University of Oklahoma

Big 12 Conference 12-2 48.22 4.0 12 Harvard

Ivy League

13-5 47.70 4.4 13 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 15-2 47.25 4.0 14 Mississippi State

Southeastern Conference 15-5 45.12 4.4 15 Florida State

Atlantic Coast Conference 16-5

43.48 4.6 16 Michigan State

Big Ten Conference 18-3

41.88

4.5 17 Duke

Atlantic Coast Conference 15-7 41.86

4.8 18 Stanford

Pacific 12 Conference 12-4 39.78

3.4 19 University of South Carolina, Columbia

Southeastern Conference 11-10 38.94 4.3 20 NC State State

Atlantic Coast Conference 12-5 36.87 4.2

21 Arizona State

Pacific 12 Conference 13-7 34.88 5.2

22 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 13-5 34.11 4.3 23 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference 15-10 34.04 5.0

24 University of Central Florida

Big 12 Conference 16-3

30.60 4.5

25 UCLA

Pacific 12 Conference 8-6

30.15 4.6 26 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Big Ten Conference 10-8

29.74

4.3

27 Memphis

American Athletic Conference 14-4

29.72

5.4 28 Cornell

Ivy League

13-4

29.24

5.4 29 University of Florida

Southeastern Conference 10-9

29.14

4.9

30 Princeton Ivy League

18-5

28.67

5.6

