NCAA Tennis Results: Ohio State continue impressive season with dominant win over Penn State; Notre Dame women's team triumphs over two ACC rivals in 3-day span
The men's tennis team of Ohio State continued their impressive start to the NCAA tennis season as they blanked their opponents from Penn State 7-0 on Friday (April 5). Bryce Nakashima, younger brother of tennis pro Brandon Nakashima, doubled up for Ohio State as he won his singles and doubles ties.
University of Virginia occupy the second spot in the standings. They scored a dominant 7-0 victory over Boston College and extended their unbeaten run at the Conference level to 48 matches. Their previous loss came back in January 2020 against Louisville.
TCU made light work of their fellow state rivals from Texas Tech over the weekend to solidify their position as the third-placed team. They dropped just one set across all their matches to score a decisive victory. University of Kentucky and University of Texas at Austin round out the top five teams in the rankings.
On the women's side, the women of Notre Dame had a busy but triumphant weekend as they scored wins over Syracuse and Boston College. They have a tough road ahead of them as they'll next take on their higher-ranked rivals from Duke and UNC Chapel Hill this weekend.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University show no signs of a slowdown as they continue their flawless run. The Cowgirls fended off a spirited challenge from UCF over the past weekend as they sneaked past them 4-3 to remain as the table-toppers.
They're now on the cusp of clinching the Big 12 Conference title and a win over Kansas State in the next match would seal the deal. University of Michigan continue to remain hot on their trail in second place as they downed their counterparts from Michigan State University 6-1.
Pepperdine come up short against California rivals Berkeley and Stanford
It was a forgettable weekend for Pepperdine as they were outplayed by their state rivals Stanford and University of California, Berkeley. They first took on Stanford on Friday and lost to them 4-0 as they lost to them for the first time since 2019.
Pepperdine put up a better showing against Berkeley but ultimately were bested by the latter team 4-3. They remain third in the standings for now despite their latest setbacks. Their next encounter is also against another strong team as they prepare to take on UCLA on Thursday (April 11).
NCAA Tennis standings this week: Women's Division I