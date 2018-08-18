New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The following are the top/ expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Asian Games Opening ceremony from Jakarta.

*Report of Day 1 of third Test match between India and England.

*Report of Duleep Trophy match between India Red and India Green.

*Asian Games updates.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-SHOOT-IND

Teenage shooting sensations face stiff Asian Games test

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 18 (PTI) Teenage prodigies Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan will carry India's medal hopes in the shooting event of the Asian Games beginning here tomorrow, and standing in their way will be the mighty Chinese and South Koreans.

SPO-ASIAD-HOCK-IND

Asiad Hockey: Indian women eye gold to book Olympic berth

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 18 (PTI) Former champions India will have to recover from their medal-less World Cup campaign as they look to clinch the title at the 18th Asian Games and seal a Tokyo Olympics berth when the women's hockey competition begins, here tomorrow.

SPO-ASIAD-BAD-IND

Asiad Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth lead India's charge for elusive gold

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 18 (PTI) In-form PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to break new grounds as they spearhead India's charge for an elusive gold at the 18th Asian Games badminton event which begins with the team competitions here tomorrow.

SPO-ASIAD-TENNIS-IND

Asiad Tennis: India finalise doubles combination after Paes' pull-out

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 18 (PTI) The Indian tennis contingent squad has finally figured out its doubles combinations less than 24 hours before the start of competition at the Asian Games here tomorrow, a far from ideal scenario courtesy Leander Paes' sudden withdrawal.

SPO-ASIAD-WRESTLING-LD PREVIEW

Chance for Bajrang and Vinesh to enhance status, test for Sushil, Sakshi

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 18 (PTI) Rising star Bajrang Punia and confidence-personified Vinesh Phogat will lead the Indian charge on the wrestling mat even as double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has a point to prove when the freestyle competition at the Asian Games begins here tomorrow.

SPO-IND-ARMBAND

Indian players wear black armbands as mark of respect to Wadekar

Nottingham, Aug 18 (PTI) The Indian cricketers today wore black arm bands on the first day of the third Test against England here as a mark of respect to former captain Ajit Wadekar, who passed away on August 15