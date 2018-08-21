New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Asian Games

-Report of the Women's Hockey match between India and Kazakhstan.

-Swimming report

-Wrap at the end of day 3 of Asian Games.

*Cricket

Report of Day 4 of the third cricket Test between India and England in Nottingham.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-3RD LD SHOOT

Farmer's son Chaudhary, 'jobless' Rajput bring shooting glory for India

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 21 (PTI) Saurabh Chaudhary, all of 16, today became the youngest Indian shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal as he trumped a field comprising multiple world and Olympic champions in the 10m air pistol finals here.

SPO-ASIAD-ARCHERY-IND

Deepika qualifies 17th in individual recurve, women team 7th

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 21 (PTI) A horrible shot in the 10th set pushed Indian archer Deepika Kumari to the 17th position in the individual recurve ranking, while the women's team qualified seventh at the Asian Games, here today.

SPO-ASIAD-SWIM-IND

Asiad Swimming: Khade betters own national record, qualifies for final

Jakarta, Aug 21 (PTI) India's Virdhawal Khade marginally bettered his long-standing national record to get closer to his second Asian Games medal as he qualified for the men's 50m freestyle final by clocking 22.43s which was third fastest time in the heats, here today.

India achieve a first in Sepaktakraw, secure bronze at Asiad

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, August 21 (PTI) It was a 'victory in defeat' for the Indian men's sepaktakraw team which settled for its maiden Asian Games bronze medal after being beaten by a formidable Thailand in the semi-finals here today.

SPO-IND-PUJARA

Felt pressure but county stint helped me: Pujara

By Chetan Narula

Nottingham, Aug 21 (PTI) Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that he was under pressure to score runs and credited his county stints for providing him the confidence to bat in English conditions and overturn his poor form during the third Test here.

SPO-IND-FARBRACE

Learn from Kohli, show some guts: Farbrace to batsmen

Nottingham, Aug 21 (PTI) England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has asked his top batsmen to take a cue from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and show guts and gumption in the third Test here