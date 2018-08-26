New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 17.45 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Asian Games

-Athletics Report

-Report of Men's Hockey match between India and South Korea.

-Wrap at the end of Day 7.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-BAD-3RDLD IND

Saina-Sindhu final looms after historic Asiad wins

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal today headed for a gold medal showdown at the 18th Asian Games after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the Continental event.

SPO-ASIAD-BOX-IND

Sarjubala through to quarters, Manoj bows out of Asian Games boxing

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) Former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi advanced to the quarterfinals but veteran Manoj Kumar was ousted in the second round of the Asian Games boxing competition here today.

SPO-ASIAD-EQUESTRIAN-LD IND

Fouaad Mirza gives India individual equestrian silver in Asiad after 36 years

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) Fouaad Mirza today became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition here.

SPO-ASIAD-ARCHERY-LD IND Compound archers deliver after recurve players' poor show, assure at least 2 silver

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) India were today assured of at least two silver medals from archery in the Asian Games after its men and women compound teams advanced to the final by prevailing over Chinese Tapiei in both the semifinals here.

SPO-ASIAD-TENNIS-ZEESHAN

Ramkumar biggest disappointment, says coach Zeeshan after tennis team misses medal target

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 26 (PTI) The Indian tennis contingent won three medals instead of the projected five but that happened due to Ramkumar Ramanathan's disappointing performance in singles and the unexpected absence of stalwart Leander Paes, said coach Zeeshan Ali.

SPO-ASIAD-SHOOT-COACHES

India's young shooters need to be protected, say national coaches

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 26 (PTI) India's teenage shooting prodigies, who had a mixed campaign at the Asian Games, need to be protected from the lure of money and petty politics, believe national coaches Mansher Singh and Jaspal Rana.

SPO-WRESTLING-AKHADA

Training, diet, and a fight against finances: The life of a pahalwan

By Manish Sain

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) "I want to become like Sushil Kumar," says 9-year-old Yash, fighting back a giggle while surrounded by a group of young "pahalwans" in training, all aged between 9 and 12