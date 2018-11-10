New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Indian Super League match between ATK and FC Pune City.

*Report of I-League match between Mohun Bagan and Indian Arrows.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW

3rd T20 International: Reserve bench in focus as India aim clean sweep

By C Shyam Sundar

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when they take on a battered West Indies in the third T20 International here Sunday even while looking to test the bench strength.

SPO-IND-WOM-PREVIEW

India start firm favourites against Pakistan

Providence (Guyana), Nov 10 (PTI) After a near perfect beginning, the Indian women's team will be overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group league encounter of the ICC World T20 here on Sunday.

SPO-IND-RAMDIN

Our batsmen could not pick Kuldeep Yadav: Ramdin

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Denesh Ramdin reckons that absence of their top players was a major reason for their defeat in the Twenty20 series against India, who also dominated the other formats due to excellence of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

SPO-BOX-OLY-WOM

Threat to boxing's Olympic future? It's gonna be ok, say teams at world championship

By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Boxing's Olympic future hangs in balance but the teams that have checked in for the 10th women's world championships here are only "mildly concerned" about the administrative drama that threatens a much-awaited expansion in Tokyo 2020.

SPO-SMITH-PSL

Steve Smith ready to play PSL matches in UAE

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith has given his conditional availability for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League insisting he would only matches in the United Arab Emirates and not travel to Pakistan for the play-offs and final.

SPO-BAJRANG-LD RANK

Bajrang becomes number one in world in 65kg

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday touched a new high in his career by achieving the number one rank in the world in the 65kg category.

SPO-ILEAGUE-REALKASHMIR

Real Kashmir seek first home win against Neroca FC

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) A resounding start boosting their confidence in the maiden season, Real Kashmir FC will seek their first win at home when they take on Manipur's Neroca FC in an I-League match here on Sunday.

SPO-CHESS-WOM

Harika draws with Kosteniuk

By Our Chess Correspondent

Khanty Mansiysk (Russia), Nov 10 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster D Harika played out a hard-fought draw against former champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the first game of the third round in the Women's World Chess Championships here on Saturday