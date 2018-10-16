New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:
EXPECTED STORIES:
*Vijay Hazare match reports.
*Report of Youth Olympics.
*Lead report of Denmark Open badminton.
*Report of second Test between Pakistan and Australia.
STORIES ON THE WIRE:
SPO-OLY-YOUTH-ATH
India's Panwar wins silver in men's 5000m race walk at Youth Olympics
Buenos Aires, Oct 16 (PTI) India's Suraj Panwar clinched a silver in men's 5000m race walk event in the ongoing Youth Olympic Games to open the country's medal account in athletics here.
SPO-JAYASURIYA
Always conducted myself with integrity, says Jayasuriya after ICC charge
Colombo, Oct 16 (PTI) Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya Tuesday refused to comment on the ICC's charge of non-cooperation in an ongoing anti-corruption probe but insisted that he has always conducted himself with "integrity and transparency".
SPO-BAD-IND
Sindhu makes shocking first round exit from Denmark Open
Odense (Denmark), Oct 16 (PTI) Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open with a stunning opening-round loss to American Beiwen Zhang in the women's singles event, here on Tuesday.
SPO-ICC-LAW
ICC suspends West Indies coach Stuart Law from first 2 ODIs against India
Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) West Indies coach Stuart Law was Tuesday suspended from the first two ODIs against India for making "inappropriate comments" against a match official, adding to the Caribbean team's woes after a disastrous Test outing here.
SPO-AUS-TEA
Fakhar misses hundred in Pakistan's fightback
Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 (AFP) Opener Fakhar Zaman missed a hundred by six runs on his debut but still lead Pakistan's fightback on the first day of the second Test against Australia here on Tuesday