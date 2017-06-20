New opponent for Murray as Bedene withdraws

by Reuters News 20 Jun 2017, 17:36 IST

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queen’s Club, London - June 19, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray during practice Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Top seed and world number one Andy Murray will have a new opponent for the opening match of his title defence at the Queen's Club Championship on Tuesday after fellow Briton Aljaz Bedene withdrew with a wrist injury.

Lucky loser Jordan Thompson of Australia will replace him in the third match on centre court.

Thompson, 23, who is ranked 90th in the world, reached the final of the Surbiton challenger event last week. He and Murray have never previously met.

British media reported that Murray will donate his winnings from the tournament - which could amount to almost 350 thousand pounds ($443,520.00) - to a fund helping victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 75 people have died.

The tower block is only a few kilometres away from the Queen's Club in West London.

