Brad Gilbert, who is currently coaching World No. 5 Coco Gauff, recently spoke about Novak Djokovic's scintillating championship victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati on Sunday (20 August). The American compared the Serb's title victory to the 2004 Cincinnati semifinals encounter between his former wards Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick

Djokovic produced a sensational comeback during the 2023 Cincinnati Open final, saving a championship point to defeat Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in a tussle that lasted nearly four hours.

Gilbert was amused by the scoreline of the match in particular, as he took to social media to rave about how the score read similar to the one in Agassi and Roddick's Cincinnati semifinal encounter.

The former tennis player, who peaked at No. 4 in the men's rankings, claimed that the level produced by the two Americans back then was absolutely amazing. He also assured the fans that hadn't watched the tournament live about the quality of the semifinal.

"Yesterday's scoreline 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 win for Djoker over Escape from Alcaraz was exactly the same as 2004 semis @CincyTennis Andre Agassi over Andy Roddick..." Gilbert posted on social media shortly after the 2023 final concluded. "Absolutely amazing level for those who never saw it, 1000% worth the watch."

It should be noted, however, that the order of the sets won was different in the two matches. While Djokovic and Roddick both dropped the opening set 7-5, it was Djokovic who subsequently won the match by nabbing the second and third sets in close tiebreakers against Alcaraz.

The 2003 US Open winner, meanwhile, did replicate the Serb's second-set performance by winning the tiebreaker. But he did not go home as the victor, instead dropping the decider in a tiebreaker to lose 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-7(2) to his much older opponent. Agassi went on to win the final against Lleyton Hewitt.

Novak Djokovic has now won at least three titles at eight of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer pose at the 2018 Cincinnati Open trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic inched one step closer to the completing the elusive "Triple Career Golden Masters" with his Cincinnati triumph. The Serb has won the title at the American hardcourt event in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

The 23-time Major winner won his maiden Cincinnati title by beating 7-time champion Roger Federer in the championship match in 2018. He would add a second Cincinnati Open title in 2020 at an altogether different venue.

He defeated first-time finalist Milos Raonic in three laborious sets not in Cincinnati but at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue had been changed back then in an attempt to reduce unnecessary player travel and supress virus transmission ahead of the US Open.

Provided the 36-year-old reigns supreme at the Monte-Carlo Masters sometime in the future, he will become the only player in the Open Era to win every Masters 1000 tournament at least thrice in their career. As it is, he is the only man in the Open Era to have completed the Triple Career Grand Slam -- winning all four Majors at least three times each.

