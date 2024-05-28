"15,000 articles saying Emma Raducanu s**ks" - Brit laments her name being used for 'clickbait' but sees the silver lining in her reach

Emma Raducanu opened up about the negativity she receives online due to articles publised about her, saying that the publicity is more often in a bad light. At the same time, the Brit sees beyond just the 'clickbait' nature of such narratives and recognizes how it impacts kids around the world.

Raducanu is on a break now, having chosen not to participate at the French Open. The former US Open champion was not offered a wildcard for the main draw at Roland Garros. Instead of taking part in the qualifiers, the 21-year-old decided to rest herself in anticipation of the upcoming grass swing.

Speaking to Grazia recently, Raducanu lamented how her reach results in several articles saying she "s**ks" at tennis. However, she noted that despite the nature of them, these articles end up inspiring kids to pick up a racket. This, she believed, is more impactful to her than all the negativity that comes her way.

"When it’s online, it’s not like you’ve got 15,000 people shouting, “Go Emma”. Online, it’s more like 15,000 articles saying Emma’s this, Emma’s that, Emma s**ks," Emma Raducanu said.

"One thing I’ve learnt is that my reach goes a lot further than the headlines, because that’s just clickbait. Bar those articles, affecting and inspiring kids to pick up a racket because of something I said – that’s really cute. That is way more impactful for me," she added.

"People can easily run away with a perfect image or a perfect life and it’s not like that" - Emma Raducanu

evian 'Mountain of Youth' Campaign - Behind the Scenes

Emma Raducanu also spoke during the aforementioned interview about the picture she wants to present to her fans. The Brit opined that it's important for people to know she's not just the Raducanu who drives a Porsche car and wears Dior clothes, but also that she stays grounded.

The former US Open champion emphasized that she doesn't want fans to think that her life is perfect in every way just because of the image that's projected to them during sponsor campaigns.

"That’s why I love working with Vodafone – to try to enforce that I have strong, grounded values as well. I’m not just Emma Raducanu who arrives in a Porsche, wears Dior and flies first class.

"I came from Bromley on the park courts, and I want to send that message out. People can easily run away with a perfect image or a perfect life and it’s not like that," Emma Raducanu said.