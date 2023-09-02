"15-20% of the tour is equal, but where’s the rest of the 80%?" - Maria Sharapova calls for equal prize money in tennis between men and women

Maria Sharapova called for equal prize money in tennis, pointing out that while 15-20% of the tour offers parity, there is still a lot to be done to reduce the wage gap between men and women.

Five-time Grand Slam winner and former WTA No. 1 Maria Sharapova, who retired from the sport in 2020, was recently in Toronto to speak at the second annual UNMATCHED: Gender Equity in Sports Conference.

The Russian highlighted that nearly 80% of the professional tennis world still faces significant disparities that need to be addressed when it comes to prize money and providing equal opportunities to women.

"And yes, 15-20 percent of the tour is equal. But where’s the rest of the 80 percent? It’s not even close to being equal,” Sharapova explained.

Continuing, she lamented that these events with smaller media rights and limited visibility struggle to garner attention. As a result, Sharapova felt that the issue of equality often goes unnoticed on an international scale due to the lack of awareness about these tournaments.

“Unfortunately, those events don’t have the biggest media rights, they don’t have the visibility, so therefore, that subject of equality doesn’t even get a platform because not too many people know internationally [that] these tournaments exist,” she said.

Maria Sharapova holds the fourth position on the all-time WTA earnings list, trailing only behind Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Simona Halep.

Key moments in Maria Sharapova's impressive tennis career

2020 Brisbane International - Day 2

In 2004, Maria Sharapova made a spectacular entry onto the global tennis stage, clinching the Wimbledon title at the tender age of 17. This achievement made her the third-youngest woman ever to secure this prestigious championship, and she did so by defeating Serena Williams with a score of 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Then, at the age of 18, on August 22, 2005, she accomplished a remarkable feat by reaching the pinnacle of women's singles tennis. She became the World No. 1, etching her name in history as the first Russian woman to claim the top spot in the singles rankings.

In her career, Sharapova secured a total of 36 titles, which encompassed a victory each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, and two triumphs at the French Open.

Although Sharapova represented Russia under the WTA banner, it's worth noting that she has been a permanent resident of the United States since 1994. In the 2012 Olympics, she proudly wore the Russian flag but faced a formidable opponent in the final -- Serena Williams of the United States.

Williams secured a convincing victory with a score of 6–0, 6–1, claiming the gold medal while Sharapova had to settle for the silver.