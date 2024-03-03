“2 amazing legends and 1 that is on his way to join them” - Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi & Carlos Alcaraz meeting up ahead of Netflix Slam delights fans

A recent photo of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Andre Agassi ahead of the Spanish duo's clash at the Netflix Slam has tennis fans showing love for the trio.

Nadal and Alcaraz are all set to face each other in the inaugural Netflix Slam on March 3 at the Michelob ULTRA arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Both Nadal and Alcaraz have landed in Las Vegas and decided to spend some time together at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas ahead of their match where they were joined by another former World No. 1, Andre Agassi.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to announce his arrival in Las Vegas and posted a picture of the trio.

"Hello Las Vegas 👋🏻 😉," the Spaniard said on Instagram.

Fans of tennis couldn't contain their excitement at seeing three generations of tennis together and flooded the comments with love for the trio. One fan expressed happiness upon seeing two legends (Agassi and Nadal) and also claimed that Alcaraz would join the duo in the future as a legend. They further mentioned how they couldn't wait for the event.

"Look at the three of them, 2 amazing legends of the game, and one that is on his way to joining them, can’t wait for Netflix slam, just hope that I can stay up late enough to watch it."

Another fan called the trio the past, present and future of tennis.

"Past, present and future of my love for tennis."

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will feature in Indian Wells

The Spanish Duo

After their match at the Netflix Slam, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will both participate in the Indian Wells Masters.

Alcaraz, who is the defending champion, has not had the best start to his 2024 season and will look to turn things around as he begins his title defense. The 20-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch the title last year.

Nadal, meanwhile, will make a return to the event on March 7 after missing it last year due to an injury. The three-time Indian Wells champion's last appearance at the tournament was in 2022 when he lost in the finals to Taylor Fritz.

They will be joined by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and others. The main draw at Indian Wells begins on March 6.

