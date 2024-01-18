"2 very cool guys" - Boris Becker reacts to Rafael Nadal hosting Roger Federer at his academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal recently welcomed Roger Federer at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in his hometown of Mallorca. He showed the Swiss maestro around the academy and posed with him at the practice courts.

The duo share one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history on-court and an enduring friendship off it. They have battled each other 40 times in their careers, with some epic matches between them, including nine Grand Slam finals.

In a heartfelt note on social media, Nadal thanked Federer for his visit.

"Great to have you here with me today my friend. Thanks for the visit and hope to see you again very soon," Rafael Nadal captioned the Instagram Post.

The post prompted former player and 6-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker to react to the duo's reunion.

"2 very cool guys," Becker reacted to Nadal's post on Instagram.

Screengrab from Rafael Nadal's post on Instagram (@rafaelnadal)

The Spaniard recently signed a deal to become the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. In light of the same, the duo's reunion left fans anticipating a possible future collaboration between the two tennis greats.

A brief look at Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tennis rivalry

Roger Federer(left) with Rafael Nadal(right) at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share one of the greatest rivalry in tennis history. With different and distinct styles of play, the two share a mutual admiration both on and off-court.

The duo collectively won 11 straight Grand Slam titles from the 2005 French Open through the 2007 US Open. They also won six straight Grand Slam events twice. The title includes the 2008 French Open to the 2009 Wimbledon Championships and from the 2017 Australian Open to the 2018 French Open.

One of the most memorable matches at the peak of their rivalry was the 2008 Wimbledon final. After four hours and 48 minutes of play, Nadal defeated Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7.

"Disappointed for me I am in the same time as the best player in the history of the sport Roger Federer. It's very tough always playing him, especially here, I had lot of chances to win before the match but just congratulate Roger because he always fight unbelievable," Nadal said at his winner's speech at 2008 Wimbledon. [at 04:15]

"He acts always excellent whether he wins or he lose. So thank you Roger, his act is very good for the tennis," he added.

Roger Federer hung up his racquet at the 2022 Laver Cup with Nadal playing by his side in the same team. The 37-year-old Spaniard continues to take to the courts but recently withdrew from the Australian Open due to a micro tear in a muscle.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins