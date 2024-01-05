Rafael Nadal's loss at the hands of Jordan Thompson from being match point up has left tennis fans stunned.

Nadal faced Thompson in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International on Friday, January 5. Following comfortable wins against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in the first two rounds, the Spaniard looked all set to wrap up yet another encounter in straight sets when he reached match point at 7-5, 6-6 (6-4).

However, Thompson's determined fightback saw the Australian advance to the semifinals (5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3). Fans online have marked mixed reactions to Nadal's first loss since making his comeback on the tour.

One fan reflected on how Nadal constantly puts his fans in a spot while playing such tense encounters.

"Rafans had two matches of bliss before he started to remind us why he constantly takes 5 years off everybody's life expectancy when he plays," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan stated it was unbearable to watch the Spaniard suffer on the court, adding that Nadal should call time on his career.

"His body reached the Threshold. Stay healthy Rafa, u inspired us for 20 years. Now take time for yourself. As a fan I am unable to watch him suffering," the fan's tweet read.

Another user expressed hopes for Nadal after what was a decent week for him on the tour, including two straight sets wins.

"Didn't lost a set this week until today. - Not the kind of his level opponent (all the opponent out top 50). - Today he had everything to win, had MP's, and he wasn't capable to W. Overall, not a bad week at all. Welcome back, Toro!," the fan wrote.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Rafael Nadal displeased with the current trend of hard-hitting tennis, says it limits room for tactical matches

The Spaniard speaks to the media at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal expressed displeasure at how the modern game centers around hard-hitting tennis. In a recent interview, the Spaniard pointed out that balls are being made softer, leading to players entirely focusing on returning the ball hard.

"They have made balls softer than usual. And people hit it harder, it's logical. It is pure evolution of mankind. There has been an evolution to a tennis of hitting harder, of hitting practically without thinking," the Spaniard said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion opined that the change has forced the tactical aspect out of the game.

"On hard court it is very difficult to see tactical matches, because the game does not allow it. The ball goes so fast that you just have to keep the level of the ball. To return it, come on," he added.

Rafael Nadal is expected to be next in action at the Australian Open. He will enter the tournament with a protected ranking.

