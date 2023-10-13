The 2023 season has been an indication of the changing of the guard in tennis, with younger players taking over the reins of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, according to Pam Shriver.

The trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, famously called the ‘Big 3,’ carved out an unprecedented, two-decade-long dominance.

The tennis community was thus left stumped when the Swiss announced his retirement in 2022. Several fans declared it to be the end of the ‘golden era,’ with the retirements of the Spaniard and the Serb imminent.

True to the speculations, Rafael Nadal halted his 2023 season prematurely due to a hip injury, having played just four matches – the last one being the second round of the Australian Open. The Southpaw has since hinted that the 2024 season will probably be his last.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, picked up where he left off. The Serb has continued his dominance in 2023. He is currently holding on to the World No. 1 spot, despite being threatened by two younger players, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, over the past two years.

Pam Shriver recently praised the Big 3 for their rather unchallenged supremacy over the years.

"We’ve seen on the men’s side for 20 years, how well the Big 3 were able to just, you know, attempt to keep their position at No. 1," the American said at 7:20 on the 86th episode of the Inside-In podcast.

However, Shriver also noted that, despite the Serb currently leading, 2023 will serve as a trailer for what is coming in the upcoming years, once all three members of the Big 3 have hung the racket.

"What’s interesting about 2023 is that, I think it will go down as the first year that we get an indication of what the sport’s gonna be like after the Big 3," she said.

"It is looking good" - Pam Shriver on younger generation taking charge after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal era

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup

Amid Roger Federer’s retirement and Rafael Nadal’s hiatus, Novak Djokovic dominated the Grand Slam tournaments this season.

He won the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, and created history by becoming the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Majors. However, the Serb, who was the four-time defending champion at Wimbledon, came up short in his SW19 title defense against 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

Grand Slam tournaments aside, the Masters 1000 events have been heavily dominated by younger players. Alcaraz has clinched two titles – in Indian Wells and Madrid and featured in one other final – a loss to Djokovic in Cincinnati.

27-year-old Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, has lifted two such trophies as well – at the Miami Open and the Italian Open. The other two titles contested so far have been won by 25-year-old Andrey Rublev (Monte-Carlo) and 22-year-old Jannik Sinner (Toronto.)

In view of this, Pam Shriver admitted she was impressed by the young generation slowly taking charge and showing their mettle.

"I’ll say, it is looking pretty good as we sit here and talk in mid-October,” Shriver said on the Inside-In podcast.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here