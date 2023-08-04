"5 years from now, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune will be 1, 2 and 3" - Roger Federer's ex-coach

Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer's former coach, believes that Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Carlos Alcaraz will be the next top three players on the ATP Ranking leaderboard.

Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune have experienced a drastic and remarkable ascent in the last year. The Spaniard has already secured two Grand Slam singles titles, winning the US Open in 2021 and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. While neither the Italian nor the Dane has won a Major, they have both made deep runs at Slams.

Ljubicic, in an interview with Tennis Majors during the recently concluded grasscourt Major, stated that Sinner, Alcaraz, and Rune have all improved a lot.

"He (Jannik Sinner) has improved, as he should at this age. We can argue, is it fast enough, if those jumps are (high enough). I think Alcaraz has improved a lot the last 12 months. I think (Holger) Rune made a big step forward too," he said.

Ljubicic predicted that in five years, Alcaraz, Sinner, and Rune will be the World Nos. 1, 2, and 3, respectively, before adding that Daniil Medvedev will still be around, making their lives "tough."

"Five years from now, most likely Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune will be one, two and three, with Medvedev probably still around, you know, making their lives tough. Maybe some guys will, you know, surprise us. But this is what it feels at the moment," he added.

"Last year, I was disappointed that Jannik Sinner did not have enough important matches" - Ivan Ljubicic

Jannik Sinner pictured at Wimbledon 2023.

Ivan Ljubicic expressed disappointment that Jannik Sinner did not have enough important matches last year. He added that the Italian is someone who will rise to great heights slowly and steadily.

"Last year, I was disappointed that he did not have enough important matches, which I felt like was important because it’s clear that he’s a type of a player, that he’s going to do five quarters and then he’s going to move to semis and then finals," he said.

"He’s not going to explode out of nowhere. He’s a thinker. He’s somebody who’s going to make slow moves up there," he added.

The Croatian further stated that Sinner is performing well in 2023 and believes that he has made a step up in his career this season.

"Now he’s making the step that he was supposed to do last year, he’s doing it this year, so he’s coming. There’s no question, I don’t know, is it this year, is it next year, is it in two or three years’ time. But his determination is there, so he’s going to keep coming up," he opined.