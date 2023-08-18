Several tennis fans reacted to Carlos Alcaraz sharing his insights with Alexander Zverev on how to defeat Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Zverev defeated Medvedev 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes in the third round of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday. The win marked the former World No. 2's first victory against a top 10 player this season, improving his head-to-head record against the Russian to 7-9 in the process.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj, Zverev disclosed that Carlos Alcaraz had provided him with valuable insights on how to play against Medvedev.

"Against him, playing slowly is not a bad tactic. I played golf with Carlos Alcaraz last week in Toronto, he gave me a very good game plan against him, actually! I asked him a few questions, so that was quite helpful," Zverev said.

Many tennis fans expressed their discontent when Alcaraz was seen socializing with Alexander Zverev, who had faced assault allegations from his former partner Brenda Patea last month. The fans were disappointed to witness the World No. 1 exchanging "game plan" with Zverev on how to defeat Medvedev.

One fan took to social media and stated that the interaction between Alcaraz and Zverev felt like a betrayal unlike any other they had ever seen.

"Oh that’s a betrayal if i’ve ever seen one," a fan tweeted.

Another fan questioned whether it was the appropriate time to "blacklist" Carlos Alcaraz.

"So we have to blacklist Carlitos now, huh?" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Alexander Zverev will take on Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open 2023

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Sixteenth seed Alexander Zverev will square off against Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Friday.

Zverev defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2, in the first round before ousting Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-4, in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The German then continued his winning streak and triumphed over Daniil Medvedev to secure his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The victory was particularly significant for Alexander Zverev, as it marked the end of his four-match losing streak against the former World No. 1.

Meanwhile, Adrian Mannarino defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 in the second, and Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-0 (retired) in the third round to secure his quarterfinal spot.

The upcoming match in Cincinnati will mark the eighth head-to-head encounter between the German and the Frenchman, with Zverev emerging victorious in all of their previous clashes.

Their most recent match-up was in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Montpellier Open, where Alexander Zverev utterly dominated Adrian Mannarino and secured a resounding 6-1, 6-0 win.