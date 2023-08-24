"A cause for pride & sadness" - Elina Svitolina pens heartfelt message on National Flag Day; pays homage to Ukraine’s heroes who lost their lives

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina recently showed her patriotism and pride for her country by posting a picture of herself wearing the national flag. Svitolina also paid tribute to the heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

The 26th-ranked player’s gesture comes as Ukraine celebrates the Day of the National Flag, which is observed every year on August 23.

Svitolina shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Wednesday, August 23.

"The world has not seen so many photos with the Ukrainian flag. It is both a cause for pride and sadness for those heroes who gave their lives for our future. Remembering the cost of our struggle. Happy National Flag Day," Svitolina wrote on Instagram.

Elina Svitolina on Instagram

Svitolina recently made an announcement about a foot injury that led to her withdrawal from the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The 28-year-old said that she was disappointed to miss one of her favorite tournaments, but hoped to recover soon and be ready for the US Open. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote:

"I am really disappointed to pull out anywhere but I love the fans in Cincy and love playing in front of them which makes it extra hard but I have to take the medical advice I have been given. I will do my best to rest and recover in time for the US Open now. Thank you for your understanding."

"I'm amazed how quickly Elina Svitolina has come back, examples like that will encourage more players to take breaks in their career" - Andy Murray

Elina Svitolina in Citi Open 2023

Andy Murray recently praised Elina Svitolina for her impressive comeback to tennis after her maternity break.

Svitolina was away from tennis from March 2022 to April 2023 as she welcomed her first child with Gael Monfils in October last year. However, she quickly returned to the top of the tour, winning the Strasbourg Open; reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and Citi Open; and the semifinals at the Wimbledon Championships.

At a press conference during the 2023 Citi Open, Murray stated that he was 'amazed' by Svitolina's comeback. The three-time Grand Slam champion added that he hoped Svitolina's example would encourage other female players to take breaks without fear of affecting their careers.

"I'm amazed, like, how well Svitolina, how quickly she's come back and playing at such a good level so soon after having kids is amazing," Andy Murray said.

"I think having examples like that, I think, will probably, if the players want to do it, encourage more players to potentially take breaks in their career. Wozniacki is coming back, as well. It will be interesting how she does," the Brit added.