  • "A crime against tennis";"Unwatchable" - Fans annoyed as Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina's Cincinnati Open SF marred by 'invisible' ball

"A crime against tennis";"Unwatchable" - Fans annoyed as Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina's Cincinnati Open SF marred by 'invisible' ball

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:12 GMT
Iga Swiatek (left), Elena Rybakina (right), Sources: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina faced off in a high-profile women's singles semifinal at the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 17. For several fans who watched the match on TV, the experience was a rather bizarre one, and they subsequently complained about the ball being almost invisible.

Swiatek and Rybakina, both Major champions and two of the most formidable forces in contemporary women's singles tennis, produced a 98-minute encounter on the Lindner Family Tennis Center's P&G Center Court, with the Pole coming out on top to secure progress to the final. The first set was a thrilling one, as Rybakina established a 5-3 lead only to be denied by a resurgent Swiatek (7-5). The second set was more one-sided in the Pole's favor (6-3).

As the match was being played out by Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their frustrations at being unable to follow the ball during rallies.

"I’m sorry but this is unwatchable like i can’t see THE DAMN BALL 😭," one fan wrote. The fan posted a screenshot as well.
Others soon chimed in with their respective complaints.

"Not being able to see the tennis ball during the Rybakina vs Swiatek match should be a crime against tennis," one stated.
"Watching the Rybakina Swiatek, the way the ball is invisible it's insane," added another.
"This Rybakina Swiatek match have some really good rallies but I can barely see the ball 💀," another fan chimed in.
"Me watching the ball of Swiatek against Rybakina in Cincinnati," wrote one fan alongside a GIF.
"It's been worse than usual this week. Other sports use orange balls if the usual ones become hard to see. Life rafts, vests, flight recorders, all orange. Tennis - follows the summer sun for 10 months of the year and uses 'sunlight' coloured balls. Time for a major rethink," weighed in yet another fan.

"That was a tough match" - Iga Swiatek after beating Elena Rybakina to reach Cincinnati Open final

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of the result, Iga Swiatek reflected on her Cincinnati Open semifinal performance against Elena Rybakina. According to the Pole, the pair's early exchanges were of an incredibly high level. She also briefly touched on her intensity during the contest and the way she served.

"That was a tough match. At the beginning the level was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball. But I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance. I served much better so for sure it helped and I wouldn't change anything," Swiatek said during her post-match, on-court interview.

Iga Swiatek is now set to clash against Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles final. The Pole heads into the championship match with a 5-0 head-to-head lead over the Italian.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

