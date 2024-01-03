"A**holes" - Martina Navratilova slams Texas court judges for denying emergency care abortions, speculates about 'older white men' being behind ruling

Martina Navratilova has expressed her outrage over a recent court ruling that denied emergency care abortions in Texas, calling the judges who made the decision 'a**holes'.

The ruling, which was issued on Tuesday, January 2, by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejected the US President Joe Biden administration’s attempt to use a 1986 emergency care law to mandate abortion services in Texas hospitals.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), mandates that emergency rooms provide stabilizing treatment to individuals presenting themselves at the emergency room.

The administration issued guidance in 2022 after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and effectively ended abortion rights in the country, saying that EMTALA also applies to pregnant women who face a risk to their life or health if they continue their pregnancy. However, the 5th Circuit panel sided with Texas and two anti-abortion groups that sued to block the guidance (via ABC News).

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the news about the ruling and commented:

"In case you missed it — the 5th Circuit in Texas has ruled that hospitals in the state are not in fact obligated to perform life-saving abortions under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. So, a woman dying from sepsis gets to what — die? “Pro-life” amirite."

Navratilova, who is known for her outspoken views on social issues, quoted the tweet from the user and expressed her frustration at the controversial verdict.

"Beyond…who are these a**hles on the 5th circuit court who are ok with letting women die for no reason at all??? Let me guess- older white men… just a wild guess," Navratilova wrote.

"Martina Navratilova lifted the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level" - Tennis journalist

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

According to tennis writer and journalist Chris Bowers, Martina Navratilova was the driving force behind raising the standards of professionalism in women’s tennis.

Bowers talked about the influence of the former World No. 1 on how women’s tennis was perceived in the 1980s on a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast. He said that Navratilova’s commitment to her nutrition and intense workout routine boosted the prestige of women’s tennis to a higher level.

"I think we haven't talked much about Martina Navratilova and what she did in the 80s. Her focus on diet. Her focus on gym work, that took women's tennis to a different level, to the point where, at her peak in the mid-80s, there were lots of tennis fans who were saying, 'Oh, she's spoiled the game. She's made it very unfeminine.' Now you look at videos; now you go to YouTube and look at Navratilova, that to me is beautiful tennis," Bowers said (at 11:30).

Bowers also stated that Navratilova does not receive enough recognition for her achievements, as her influence has been "taken for granted" by everyone.

"It's wonderful. She just happened to lift the professionalism of women's tennis to a new level, to a level that everybody now takes for granted. So I think we should give her acknowledgement for what she did by taking the sport somewhere that it hadn't been before and is now taken for granted," he added.

Martina Navratilova is widely considered one of the best tennis players ever. She has the record for the most Grand Slam titles won in the Open Era — 59 titles, including 18 singles, 31 women’s doubles, and 10 mixed doubles titles.