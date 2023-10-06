"A little bit of weight lifted, I’m able to play more freer" - Coco Gauff divulges US Open win has lifted some pressure and boosted her confidence

Coco Gauff has stated that the 2023 US Open win has boosted her confidence while also reducing the pressure on her shoulders.

Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam title on home soil when she came from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the New York Major.

This made her the first American teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title this century. The last teenager who won a Major singles title on the WTA Tour was Serena Williams, then aged 17, at the 1999 US Open.

Additionally, Gauff, 19, has also qualified for the WTA Finals this year, both in the singles and doubles categories.

Looking back on her season, Gauff stated that she is satisfied with her results and that the pressure is off her now.

"In the long run…I feel like now that the pressure is off, now that the Grand Slam season is over and I'm qualified, I think this could be a good week to continue to work on things I need to work on," she said (via Eurosport).

Gauff also believes the US Open win has given her a confidence boost and showed her that she can handle emotions much better now with that experience in the bag.

"I think having that win makes you more confident in these moments, especially the way the US Open went for me, a lot of three-set matches, a lot of tough moments," she said.

"I think it’s way more pressure in the Grand Slam than a 1000, even though there’s still pressure, but it’s just less. I think I’m able to handle these emotions more because of that experience," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff through to China Open 2023 quarterfinals, to face Maria Sakkari next

Coco Gauff at the 2023 China Open.

Coco Gauff is currently in action at the China Open, where she beat the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Petra Martic, and Veronika Kudermetova to reach the Round of 16.

Gauff then locked horns with Veronika Kudermetova and won 7-6(5), 6-2 to seal her spot in the quarterfinals. Incidentally, it was her 15th win on the bounce, making it the longest winning streak on the WTA tour this season.

The American last tasted defeat in Montreal, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. She has since won a maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

At the ongoing China Open, Gauff will next face sixth seed Maria Sakkari, who defeated Wang Xinyu 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in her pre-quarterfinal match.