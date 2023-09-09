Daniil Medvedev's remarkable win over Carlos Alcaraz in their blockbuster semifinal clash at the 2023 US Open left tennis fans in awe.

Medvedev secured his place in his third US Open final in five years after shattering Alcaraz's aspirations of becoming the first man to successfully defend their title at the New York Major since Roger Federer in 2008.

Despite failing to win a single set in their previous encounters in the Indian Wells final and Wimbledon semifinal earlier this season, the Russian claimed an impressive 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows.

Although the Spaniard mounted a remarkable comeback in the third set after losing the first two sets convincingly, the former World No. 1 maintained his composure to prevail in three hours and 19 minutes, leveling their head-to-head record at 2-2.

Fans wasted no time in showering praise on Daniil Medvedev after his monumental victory. One fan contended that the Russian's victory over Carlos Alcaraz showcased the most dominant performance against the Spaniard to date, even surpassing the 20-year-old's defeat to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open semifinal.

"I think this is the most comprehensively I've seen a fit Alcaraz get outplayed. Including the first set of the Roland-Garros semi," the fan commented.

Another fan humorously quipped that Medvedev had unexpectedly transformed into the greatest athlete in history with his triumph over the defending champion.

"I’ve been really excited about the advent of the Alcaraz era, and I still am, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a real plot twist that Daniil Medvedev is the greatest athlete in the history of the world," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Daniil Medvedev to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in blockbuster US Open 2023 final

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final

Daniil Medvedev will continue his pursuit of his second US Open title and second Grand Slam title overall in the final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The Serb, meanwhile, will be on the hunt for a fourth title at the New York Major and a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title overall.

Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton in two hours and 40 minutes to advance to his record-equaling 10th US Open final, matching Bill Tilden's mark.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Medvedev's clash yet to unfold at the time, the 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed his admiration for both players, particularly highlighting the Russian's impressive consistency at Flushing Meadows.

"Both of them are amazing players. They are in great form. Daniil won against me in the final a couple of years ago. He has probably been the most consistent player at the US Open in the past five years," he said in his on-court interview.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are set to face off in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2021 US Open final. In that memorable showdown, the Russian dashed the 23-time Grand Slam champion's hopes of achieving a Calendar Slam as he secured a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the title clash to win his maiden Grand Slam title.