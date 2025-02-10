"A sign for Alexander Zverev to quit tennis and stop bothering us" - Fans react to German's bizarre luggage mishap ahead of Argentina Open

Several fans have reacted to an airport mishap involving World No. 2 Alexander Zverev. The German traveled to Buenos Aires for the Argentina Open, only to find that his bags had been sent to the Maldives, leaving him puzzled.

Zverev's most recent appearance was at the 2025 Australian Open, where he reached the final. However, his pursuit of a maiden Major title ended in straight sets against Jannik Sinner. The German now turns his attention to clay-court events early on, with his highly anticipated debut at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires.

However, ahead of the event, the 27-year-old faced an unexpected challenge when his luggage failed to arrive in Buenos Aires and was instead sent all the way to the Maldives. Zverev shared his bizarre luggage mishap on his Instagram story:

"Could anyone explain to me how on earth it is possible for me to fly from Rome to Buenos Aires but my bags instead of coming with me being send to the [Maldives]? I guess they need a vacation already," he wrote.

Several fans reacted to the incident, with one taking a jab at Alexander Zverev.

"it’s a sign for him to quit tennis and stop bothering us," they said.

"Now he knows what the rest of us experience," another said.

"Even his tennis bags don't wanna watch him play," third said.

"I wonder if there's any explanation other than that 😂😭🫶🏻," one commented.

"That's why tennis players don't check their racquet bags when traveling to a tournament," another chimed in.

"It's a message Sascha, take it!," a fan wrote.

Alexander Zverev received a first-round bye at the Argentina Open 2025

Alexander Zverev already holds an advantage in Buenos Aires, having received a first-round bye. This spares him the effort of an opening-round match as he begins his pursuit of an eighth tour-level title on clay.

In the second round of the ATP 250 event, Zverev will face either Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena or Serbia's Dušan Lajović. The German holds a solid head-to-head record against both, leading 2-0 against Carballés Baena and 4-0 against Lajović.

Additionally, Zverev shares his half of the draw with home favorite Francisco Cerúndolo, as well as Lorenzo Musetti and Nicolás Jarry. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the draw is equally competitive, featuring World No. 14 Holger Rune and João Fonseca. Zverev will aim for a strong performance in Argentina to build momentum for the tournaments ahead.

