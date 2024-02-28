Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has weighed in on the comparisons drawn between tennis icon Novak Djokovic and football star Aaron Rodgers.

In the latest episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Wertheim stated that the casual fan considers Serb as the Aaron Rodgers of tennis given the two have had their fair share of controversies in their otherwise storied careers.

At the same time, however, Wertheim junked the proposition saying (at 1:16:50):

"To the casual fan, they know him as the… 'Who's the Aaron Rodgers of tennis?', and you want to say, first of all, Aaron Rodgers is an a**hole, this guy [Novak] is not. But also, there is complexity here."

The veteran journalist suggested the Serb be judged for his accomplishments and not his decision to stay unvaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's a complicated guy, he's extraordinarily bright… I just think, take a step back, has he done everything perfectly? He has not. At the same time, this is one of the great great sports figures of our generation and it's about time people knew him for that and not for his decisions during Covid."

Wertheim asserted that the 24-time Grand Slam champion garners favor among fans who appreciate unconventional approaches, such as conducting interviews without professional assistance.

"If you love the fact that he does things differently, if you love the fact that he's 36 years old and inviting you to Serbia for two hours without a minder to have an open conversation, you've to appreciate that there are other things he's going to do that are off script," Wertheim continued.

"Add up the pile of virtues Novak Djokovic has achieved and add up the unforced error count, it's still pretty low" - Jon Wertheim

Novak Djokovic

In the same episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Jon Wertheim questioned Novak Djokovic's decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Do I wish he [Novak] had gotten vaccinated back in the height of Covid? I do," Wertheim said.

Wertheim continued:

"But can we keep things in perspective like add up the pile of virtues and positive things this guy has achieved and add up the unforced error count, and it's still pretty low."

Djokovic currently sits atop the men's singles world rankings. He is now in the 414th week as the World No. 1, surpassing Roger Federer by 104 weeks (nearly two years).

