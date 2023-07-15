Novak Djokovic's confident demeanour ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final drew delighted reactions from tennis fans.

On Friday, July 14, four-time defending champion Djokovic advanced to his ninth final at the grasscourt Major after defeating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). Subsequently, Alcaraz came through with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev to set up the mouthwatering clash in his maiden Wimbledon final.

Looking ahead to the final, the 23-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the Spaniard's motivation and hunger to win while emphasizing his own determination and hunger for successs, likening the upcoming final to a "feast."

"Yes, I do have more experience playing in many more Grand Slam or Wimbledon finals than him. Still he's in great shape. He's very motivated. He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast," he said in his post-match press conference.

A fan expressed their admiration for the new carefree attitude and self-assuredness being displayed by the "GOAT."

"I absolutely love the new ‘Don’t give a shit’ Novak. He knows he’s the GOAT and he’s loving it," the fan tweeted.

Andy Flynn @AndyFlynn3698 @TheTennisLetter I absolutely love the new ‘Don’t give a shit’ Novak. He knows he’s the GOAT and he’s loving it

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim referred to the Serb as a "quote machine" for his recent comments.

"Man @DjokerNole has been a quote machine this week. On Sunday’s final v Carlos: “He's young. He's hungry. I'm hungry, too, so let's have a feast.” ….," he commented.

Another fan stated that while the 36-year-old may come off as cocky, they appreciated his honesty.

"Great quote from Djokovic. He might sound cocky but at least he’s honest. Djokovic is my favorite player, but Alcaraz is also amazing to watch because of the skill and variety. But even Carlitos sounds cocky when he says he is really looking forward to playing against Djokovic," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

BBALLBABE @BBALLBABE6 Can't wait for Nole to feast on that Wimbledon grass... @TheTennisLetter Love it!Can't wait for Nole to feaston that Wimbledon grass...

Daddy's Girl @JustMosa @TheTennisLetter Boy is he going to have a feast...a vegan feast. He gon' be eating that Centre Court grass again.

Vanroy @vechris @TheTennisLetter I love this Djokovic. Finally he doesn't give a damn if anybody likes him. I love it!

Tahitu ሚኒልክ ምንግዜም ንጉስ ነው! @QueenTahitu 🏾 @TheTennisLetter He reached a point where he does not need to prove anything he knows he is GOAT tennis player coz he is world winner by all means whether he wins or looses!

"This is probably the best finals that we could have" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic through to the Wimbledon 2023 final

Looking ahead to his clash against Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic stated that based on all the performances over the course of the fortnight, this final lineup was the best possible outcome.

"I think, judging by the performances that we have seen from all the players, I think this is probably the best finals that we could have. We are both in good form. We're both playing well," he said.

The Serbian also spoke about his strong desire to claim the trophy. He expressed his anticipation for the final before admitting that the battle against Alcaraz would test him physically, mentally and emotionally.

"I guess I want to take this title without a doubt. I look forward to it. It's going to be a great challenge, greatest challenge that I could have at the moment from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional," he added.

While Alcaraz aims for his maiden title at the grasscourt Major, seven-time champion Djokovic will attempt to match Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record in the all-important final on Sunday, July 16

