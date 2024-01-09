The third day of the 2024 Adelaide International will feature big names like World No. 15 Daria Kasatkina and the 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The likes of Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Ana Bogdan will also be in action on Wednesday, January 10, marking a day full of interesting match-ups.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the Round of 16 matches will likely unfold at the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

#1 Daria Kasatkina vs Anna Kalinskaya

Anna Kalinskaya will be keen on going deep at the Adelaide International

Daria Kasatkina is looking for some much-deserved redemption at this year's tournament in Adelaide. The 26-year-old had a relatively quiet season on the WTA Tour last year but has begun her 2024 season on a good note with a last-eight appearance in Brisbane.

Anna Kalinskaya, meanwhile, had to qualify for the main draw at the 500-level event due to her WTA singles ranking of 75. The Russian then scored a massive upset in the first round, beating World No. 10 Barbora Krejčíková in three tough sets to book her place in the Round of 16 in Adelaide.

Kasatkina leads her fellow countrywoman by a margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings, with their last match having gone the latter's way. Kalinskaya, an uber-aggressive player, will be eager to spring another upset over the relatively conservative World No. 15 when they meet on Wednesday at the Adelaide International.

Pick: Anna Kalinskaya in three sets.

#2 Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Veronika Kudermetova is one of the favorites to win the 2024 Adelaide International

Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Alexandrova will face off in what will be a high-quality encounter between two top-ranked Russians. While Kudermetova was briefly inside the WTA top 10 rankings last season, Alexandrova has been a top 30 mainstay for years.

Kudermetova started her Adelaide campaign on a fine note, beating USA's Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets. Alexandrova, for her part, overcame a set deficit and staved off four match points to beat Poland's Magda Linette in her opener.

The two Russians' head-to-head record is tied at 2-2. Both play dependable tennis from the baseline which will likely make for a close clash. Kudermetova, however, is more consistent than her opponent, thereby giving her slightly favorable odds in their Round of 16 encounter at the Adelaide International.

Pick: Veronika Kudermetova in three sets.

#3 Ana Bogdan vs Laura Siegemund

Ana Bogdan pumps her fist

Former World No. 39 Ana Bogdan has fallen down the rankings over the last few years. The Romanian entered the qualifiers of the Adelaide International but lost in the second round. However, she was granted a lucky loser spot in the draw and made the most of it, beating Great Britain's Katie Boulter in straight sets.

Laura Siegemund, meanwhile, played some delectable tennis to down the big-hitting Liudmila Samsonova in three sets in her first-round match. The German veteran has been playing some good tennis since last year and will be keen on going deep at the WTA 500 event.

Bogdan and Siegemund's head-to-head record is tied at 1-1. Bogdan is expected to continue her Adelaide run and will have the upper hand over her older opponent when they meet in the Round of 16 at the Adelaide International.

Pick: Ana Bogdan in straight sets.

#4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Katerina Siniakova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a backhand

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's career was almost derailed due to a knee injury in 2022. However, the former World No. 11 made a scintillating return to the WTA Tour and is currently ranked at 87.

Katerina Siniakova, meanwhile, is not an established player in singles and has enjoyed most of her success in doubles. However, the Czech qualifier punched above her weight to down former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach the Round of 16 at the Adelaide International.

Pavlyuchenkova leads Siniakova by a close margin of 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings. Having said that, while Pavlyuchenkova was a player to reckon with in her prime, her younger opponent will likely get the better of her on Wednesday.

Pick: Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.