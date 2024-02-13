After rightly predicting Jannik Sinner's Grand Slam fate, Serena Williams' ex-coach takes a dig at fans who brushed off his chances vs Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently took a dig at fans who previously laughed off her take on Jannik Sinner’s chances against Novak Djokovic at Grand Slams.

Sinner won his maiden Major at the 2024 Australian Open. En route to the title, the Italian defeated the likes of former tournament semifinalist Karen Khachanov and three-time quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev.

Sinner also defeated 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, handing the Serb his first such loss in 11 semifinal appearances at the event. In the title clash, the 22-year-old staged a miraculous five-setter comeback against Daniil Medvedev, who was contesting his third final in Melbourne.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs had pegged Jannik Sinner to win a Grand Slam in 2024 at the tail end of last year. Stubbs’ remark was dated November 14, the day when the World No. 4 earned his first-ever victory over Djokovic in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

"Sinner will win a major next year," she wrote on X in November 2023.

Several fans, however, brushed off the 22-year-old’s chances against the World No. 1.

"No he won’t. He is not defeating Djokovic in a best of five and no majors will be held in Italy where he will have the home court advantage," one fan had said.

Expand Tweet

"He won't.. atleast to keep you crying for an year..." another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

With Jannik Sinner dethroning the Serb at the 2024 Australian Open, the former Aussie player and coach revisited her comment and took a dig at those who ridiculed her prediction at the time.

"I just want people to note the date I said this and the responses I got in return. Mostly from dudes!" she taunted the fans, adding a laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner has defeated Novak Djokovic three times in his career

The Italian and the Serb pictured after their 2024 Australian Open semifinal

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s rivalry started with the Serb dominating in their first three encounters, two of which came at the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon Championships in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. However, Sinner has since made headway in their head-to-head record.

The 2024 Australian Open semifinal marked Jannik Sinner’s first-ever Grand Slam victory over the 24-time Major winner and his third overall, within a span of 11 weeks. He previously defeated the Serb once in the 2023 ATP Finals group stage, and eked out another win the following week, in the semifinal of the Davis Cup. During this period, the World No. 1 also defeated the 22-year-old once, in the final of the ATP Finals.

While Novak Djokovic still enjoys the lead in their rivalry, Sinner is now inching closer to drawing level, with a 4-3 record in the Serb’s favor.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis