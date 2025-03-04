After scary 'I will track your family down' death threat, French tennis pro Arthur Bouquier publicly names and shames bettor

A French tennis pro received a shocking threat message from a bettor ahead of his match. Online abuse from bettors has been a widely discussed issue among players in recent times, with many raising their voices against it.

Ad

Arthur Bouquier, who is currently ranked 225 in the ATP rankings, shared a concerning message from a bettor on his Instagram stories. The bettor, who put €2000 ($2118.83) on the line, threatened to hurt Bourquier and his family if he lost his match against Florian Broska, in his opening round match at the Thionville Challenger.

He also made the name of the bettor visible and tagged the official ATP Tour, ITF Tennis, and Thionville Challenger's official accounts.

Ad

Trending

“I swear, if you lose, I will never forgive you. I will track you and your family down just to hurt you, even if it means going to prison. Might as well, because if I lose these 2000 euros, l'll be out on the streets, so my life won't make sense anymore. I might as well spend my days in prison. I swear on my mother's life that I will come after you. Right now, I am at the court in Thionville, where you're playing exactly at 15:20. Be careful. These are not empty threats. Good luck,” the message read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bouquier did end up winning the match 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa had also recently discussed how online abuse had gotten worse in recent years.

"We need to speak up more" - Paula Badosa urges fellow tennis players to raise their voices against online abuse

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

During her recent appearance on the Tennis Insider Podcast, hosted by Caroline Garica and her fiancé Borja Duran, the Spaniard commended Garcia for raising her voice against online abuse following her opening round at the 2024 US Open. Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, and many others applauded the French star for bravely conveying her emotions.

Ad

"That's why I really appreciate what she (Garcia) said a few months ago and I resposted that and everything because it was great. We need to speak up more about it and I think it's very important to start to do all these things and to speak up. We have a voice for something, we have a platform," she said (13:37 onwards).

Ad

17-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva also revealed harrowing details about the shocking abuse she received from people online following defeats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback