Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently showered praise on Iga Swiatek in light of the World No. 1's Indian Wells triumph last week.

Swiatek has had a great start to her 2024 WTA Tour season, having won 20 of her 22 matches thus far. The 22-year-old won the BNP Paribas Open recently without dropping a set, marking her 8th 1000-level and 19th overall title. The Pole has shown no signs of slowing down since her ascent to the top in 2022.

Against that background, Jon Wertheim claimed on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast that Iga Swiatek had a plausible argument of being the best women's singles player in the last 20 years after Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Justine Henin.

The American was also all praise for the four-time Major winner's humble demeanor off the court, drawing a comparison between her and Rafael Nadal.

"What's left to say about Iga, except... I'll give you this one. Last 20 years, we'll take Venus out of the equation, maybe Justine Henin. After Serena, I'm not sure there has been a better player," Jon Wertheim said on Andy Roddick's podcast (1:46). "This has gone from, 'Hey, she's ranked No. 1, we like her,' to 'Let's be clear, this is a generational player here."

"This was title #19... I saw a stat, she has 19 wins in 23 finals. And, she has won four Majors, now this is her 8th 1000 event, did her usual... turned a bagel set. She doesn't help us much, right? We're talking about Rafa being so modest... she's in the same 'Team Self-Effacement'. This is a generational talent, 22 years old."

Iga Swiatek has won 31 of her last 39 matches against top 10 players on the WTA Tour

Iga Swiatek poses with the 2023 French Open trophy

Iga Swiatek's dominance over the rest of the field deserves plaudits, to say the least. She was far from an elite player at the beginning of 2022, having begun the season as the 9th best player on the women's circuit.

However, the Pole would experience a steep upward climb soon after, going on a 37-match winning streak that saw her pick up titles at Roland Garros, Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Doha, and Stuttgart. Out of those 37 victories, seven came against top 10 players.

And while Swiatek eventually slowed down midway through the season, she still beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur to win her third career Major title at the 2022 US Open. She would end the season with 15 consecutive victories over top-10 opposition against only two losses.

The Pole's 2023 season was slightly underwhelming for her standards, as she won only six titles. She did, however, successfully defend her French Open crown and win her maiden WTA Finals title as well. She compiled a 13-6 win/loss record against top 10 players.

Iga Swiatek has tapped into her rich vein of form from last year in 2024, recording two WTA title victories and having notched three top-10 wins. She will be eager to go all the way at this week's Miami Open, where she won the title in 2022.

