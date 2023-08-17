"After the successful revenge tour, Novak Djokovic is in IDGAF era; Here for it" - Tennis fans rejoice as Serb blows kiss to a lady at Cincinnati Open

Tennis fans were elated to see Novak Djokovic blowing a kiss to a spectator during his tie against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Playing his first singles match in the US after two years, Djokovic did not face a tough challenge from Fokina as the latter constantly struggled with his back and eventually retired after losing the first set, 6-4, on Wednesday, August 16.

The 36-year-old rather had fun on the court as he was seen blowing kisses to a spectator. During a timeout, Djokovic found out he was being filmed by a lady in the first row and decided to have fun as he sent out a flying kiss to the camera twice.

Fans online were quick to express their joy after seeing the Serb in a relaxed mood at the ATP 1000 tournament. A fan reacted to the incident, writing:

"Lol I'd pass out."

Another fan wrote:

"Nole being Nole"

The World No. 2 was not allowed to enter Australia and the US last year over his refusal to take the vaccination against COVID-19. A user said he was loving the 23-time Grand Slam winner's nonchalant approach after winning the Australian Open and French Open this year.

"After the successful revenge tour this year Novak is in his IDGAF era. I'm here for it," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Hope Fokina can recover and play well in New York" - Novak Djokovic at Cincinnati Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retires in his match against Novak Djokovic at Cincinnati Open.

Novak Djokovic progressed to the third round of the Cincinnati Open after his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire mid-match on Wednesday. During the post-match press conference, the Serb talked about his bond with Fokina and wished for the Spaniard's quick recovery for the 2023 US Open.

"I really like Alejandro. We get along really well off the court. We train a lot with each other in Spain. He told me at the net it was a lower back issue that appeared yesterday. So I think the amount of matches he's played maybe in the last 10 days has taken the toll on his body. It's unfortunate. I really hope he can recover and play well in New York," the Serb said.

The 36-year-old sounded positive after playing a set against Fokina and further vowed to raise the level of his game as the tournament progressed.

"As far as I'm concerned, obviously, you know, playing one set is better than not playing or, you know, losing, I guess. So I get another chance tomorrow. Kind of shaking off the rust tonight. I feel, you know, I can always play better. Hopefully, as the tournament progresses I'll raise my game," he added.

Djokovic will face Gael Monfils in his next match at the Cincinnati Open.

