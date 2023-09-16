"Ain't no f***ing way"; "He made a terrible decision" - Tennis fans baffled by Andy Murray's choice to miss grandmother's funeral for Davis Cup duty

Earlier on Friday (September 15), Andy Murray won the first singles match in Great Britain's Davis Cup Finals group-stage tie against Switzerland, which eventually contributed to their 2-1 victory.

Following his win, the Brit broke down in tears during his on-court interview and disclosed that he had missed his grandmother's funeral to represent his country at the team event.

"Today is a tough day for me, it's my gran's funeral today. I'm sorry to my family that I'm not able to be there but gran, this one's for you. I spoke to my dad about it and he said that she'd want you to play. He just said make sure you win, so I did," he said.

Andy Murray's revelation, however, had a mixed reception from the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter).

While a few fans lionized the former World No. 1 for turning up for national duty despite his personal loss, most were perplexed at why he would miss the funeral of his grandmother.

One user disapproved of the Brit's decision as they wrote:

"He made a terrible decision."

Another fan was equally mystified, writing:

"Excuse me? Ain’t no f***ng way…"

Another account posted:

"Condolences to him and his family but seems baffling to me why you'd miss your grandmother's funeral for Davis Cup, I'm sure Norrie, Evans and Draper could have beaten Riedi comfortably whilst Murray was allowed to attend the funeral and be back for the France tie."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Andy Murray played his part in helping Great Britain qualify for the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage

Andy Murray looks up to the sky as he celebrates his win

Andy Murray overcame a set deficit against World No. 152 Leandro Riedi on Friday (September 15) to win 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 in just three hours. The Brit's win gave the host nation a 1-0 lead over Switzerland.

Stan Wawrinka later beat World No. 17 Cameron Norrie in straight sets to bring the tie to a 1-1 deadlock. Dan Evans and Neal Skupski then won their doubles matches easily to send Great Britain into the knockout stage, which will be played in November.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, had missed his nation's first tie against Australia on Wednesday (September 13). Jack Draper and Dan Evans took care of the singles proceedings, though, winning their respective matches to give the Englishmen their first match victory of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage.