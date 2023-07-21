"Alexander Zverev was allowed to play?" - Tennis fans react to German playing at Swedish Open 2023 amidst another assault allegation

Several tennis fans reacted to Alexander Zverev competing at the 2023 Swedish Open, given the recent assault allegation made by his former partner Brenda Patea.

Zverev defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 61 minutes. He will next face second seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. This marks Zverev's fifth appearance in the quarterfinal stage of an ATP Tour event this season.

Recently, news emerged that the public prosecutor's office in Berlin has filed an application for a criminal order against Alexander Zverev. Upon contacting Brenda Patea's management team, it was confirmed that the allegation against the tennis player pertains to bodily harm. However, the specific details of the charge have not been disclosed yet.

The tennis community was taken aback to witness the former World No. 2 competing at the Swedish Open despite the assault allegations. They expressed their astonishment through various social media platforms.

Former American tennis player Noah Rubin voiced his concerns on social media, questioning how Zverev was permitted to participate in the tournament.

"He was allowed to play?" Rubin tweeted.

A fan claimed that Alexander Zverev was allowed to participate in the tournament because his opponent was not a woman he was involved with.

"His opponent wasn’t a woman he’s involved with, so I guess it’s safe…" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Joy @JoyceMa17802710 @josemorgado The ATP should suspend Zverev from playing while the investigation in court is taking place…first Olya and now Brenda is accusing him ….. #atptour

Fabio Ceroni @fceroni @Noahrubin33 Zverev was hitting hard today, he is good at it

The Tennis Betting Podcast @Tennis_bet_24_7 @Noahrubin33 He must have loads of dirt on the top brass

The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast @Shaptennispod Hear Hear. Criminal charges approved by Berlin court against Zverev for roughing up an ex that happens to be his baby mama. He can pay a 1/2 mil and admit guilt or go to court. Not sure what the ATP is going to do now. twitter.com/noahrubin33/st…

Mylushaa @mylushaa @josemorgado No post from tennistv or ATP Tour accounts for this match yet. Are they just late or have they decided to not promote him anymore? 🤔

Adhi Rizky Putra @Adhirizkyputra @josemorgado He look like finished the games faster so he can attend the police invitation

ULTM8SerenaWilliamsf @ultm8swfans #SwedishOpen @josemorgado Lol #Zverev must have ‘nerves of steel” or ‘something’ because he’s dropping bagels and breadsticks, with all this controversy swirling? He seems unbothered by it, or he’s very good at compartmentalization

Victor Tran @VicVanTran @josemorgado They must be dating the way he beat him so bad

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @josemorgado Was he bashing the balls with the same violence?

Molan @lang_moritz1 @josemorgado He beat up Monteiro as hard as his ex-girlfriends

Trevor Rhodes @Trev112 @josemorgado He’s abused Monteiro like he abuses his gi…. Maybe not.

KDB @Kevindeboobie @josemorgado he beat him like he beats women

Alexander Zverev will take on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at Swedish Open 2023

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev at the 2021 Laver Cup

Alexander Zverev will next face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Swedish Open on Friday.

Zverev hasn't had a good season thus far, with a record of 28-17. However, he secured two impressive wins in Bastad, including a great performance against Thiago Monteiro in the second round.

In recent tournaments, Zverev has been steadily building momentum. The World No. 19 reached the semifinals at both Roland Garros and the Halle Open. He, however, faced an early exit in the third round at Wimbledon at the hands of Matteo Berrettini. Zverev will now look to continue his winning streak on the Swedish clay against his close friend, Andrey Rublev.

Rublev is participating in Bastad for the second time, following his impressive semifinal finish at the event last year. He has maintained an outstanding record of 36 wins and 14 losses this season, recently concluding with a quarterfinal performance at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Rublev also reached the finals at the Halle Open.

Alexander Zverev currently holds a commanding 5-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Rublev. They have only played on clay once before, in Monte-Carlo, where the German emerged victorious with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win.

Rublev managed to secure a 6-3, 7-6 victory over the former World No. 2 in their most recent clash in Dubai this year, his only win against Zverev.