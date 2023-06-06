"Alexander Zverev featured more than women, ever" - Tennis world disappointed as French Open prioritizes men over women for yet another night session

Women's matches have been featured only once in night sessions so far during the 2023 French Open, with Alexander Zverev alone being scheduled three times in prime time.

Night sessions have been a hot topic at the French Open ever since they were introduced in 2022, when Amelie Mauresmo took over as tournament director. Both in 2022 and in 2023, men's matches have been dominating the prime time slot, with the vocal part of the public outraged.

This year, there have been 10 night sessions so far, with women getting just one slot - for the Sloane Stephens vs Aryna Sabalenka matchup in the fourth round on Sunday, June 4.

The latest schedule for Wednesday, June 7, has been released. Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are getting the night session, while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek once again misses out.

Tennis commentator David Law was quick to react to the issue, calling out the French Open organizers and using Alexander Zverev as an example.

"Night sessions at Roland Garros were promoted as 'The top billed match'. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek featured in none of them, including tomorrow against Coco Gauff. Alexander Zverev has featured in 3 of them. That’s more than women, ever. Two were dull, straight sets wins," David Law wrote on Twitter.

Zverev, the finalist in 2022, didn't just play in prime time in his first-round match against Lloyd Harris. He did so in the second round against Alex Molcan, in the third round against Frances Tiafoe, and in the fourth round against Grigor Dimitrov. Only the match against Tiafoe wasn't finished in straight sets.

On the other hand, other journalists reacted to David Law's comments on Twitter. They explained that the decision for Wednesday was probably made because the women's semifinals are on Thursday.

"Women's semis Thursday afternoon. No way they would put a Women's QF tomorrow night," wrote journalist Jose Morgado, with colleague Stuart Fraser adding: "Was never going to be a women's match tomorrow night. But obviously could have been a few more throughout the fortnight."

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser @DavidLawTennis I agree that it's wrong there is such an imbalance, but Swiatek has admitted that she has requested day sessions for every match. Surely the top female stars have some responsibility to be open to playing at night at least once or twice in an effort to promote the women's tour. @DavidLawTennis I agree that it's wrong there is such an imbalance, but Swiatek has admitted that she has requested day sessions for every match. Surely the top female stars have some responsibility to be open to playing at night at least once or twice in an effort to promote the women's tour.

Regarding Iga Swiatek admitting to requesting day session matches, some of the fans believe that players shouldn't be able to have it their way during Grand Slams.

"Players should never be able to request when to play - damages the integrity of the tournament, especially if only top players' requests are adhered to," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Stuart Hill @stuhill90 @stu_fraser @DavidLawTennis Players should never be able to request when to play - damages the integrity of the tournament, especially if only top players' requests are adhered to. @stu_fraser @DavidLawTennis Players should never be able to request when to play - damages the integrity of the tournament, especially if only top players' requests are adhered to.

"Don't understand why players are allowed input, unless it's religious grounds etc. then why do the top players get the opportunity to pick and choose when they play to the benefit of themselves," asked another.

Daniel Buxton @dbuxton87 @stu_fraser @DavidLawTennis Don’t understand why players are allowed input, unless it’s religious grounds etc then why do the top players get the opportunity to pick and choose when they play to the benefit of themselves @stu_fraser @DavidLawTennis Don’t understand why players are allowed input, unless it’s religious grounds etc then why do the top players get the opportunity to pick and choose when they play to the benefit of themselves

There were, of course, fans that agreed with the organizer's decision to put men in the prime time.

"Highest quality of tennis in the evening which can come as no surprise - I agree," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Klaus Fuglgaard @KlausFuglgaard @TennisPodcast Highest quality of tennis in the evening which can come as no surprise - I agree. @TennisPodcast Highest quality of tennis in the evening which can come as no surprise - I agree.

"Common sense prevails for the night match. The Swiatek v Gauff H2H is very one sided and likely to be over very quick. Good to see the paying fans choice given priority over entitled journalist with complimentary passes," added another.

Badgerboi @Marc20108448 @TennisPodcast Common sense prevails for the night match. The Swiatek v Gauff h2h is very one sided and likely to be over very quick. Good to see the paying fans choice given priority over entitled journalist with complimentary passes. @TennisPodcast Common sense prevails for the night match. The Swiatek v Gauff h2h is very one sided and likely to be over very quick. Good to see the paying fans choice given priority over entitled journalist with complimentary passes.

Here are some more reactions:

giraffe @tennis_alt



Iga requesting to not play the night match is also difficult. I get why she wouldn't want it, but she also has to recognise her responsibility to her tour. @TennisPodcast 'Iga Day' has been the driest day all tournament. The women's draw on that day is dry, the men's draw on that day is dry.Iga requesting to not play the night match is also difficult. I get why she wouldn't want it, but she also has to recognise her responsibility to her tour. @TennisPodcast 'Iga Day' has been the driest day all tournament. The women's draw on that day is dry, the men's draw on that day is dry.Iga requesting to not play the night match is also difficult. I get why she wouldn't want it, but she also has to recognise her responsibility to her tour.

Alexander Zverev set to play Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of French Open 2023

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev will not feature in his fourth night session of the 2023 French Open for his next match. He is set for a day match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the men's quarterfinals.

Zverev didn't have too hard of a job to reach the quarterfinals, dispatching of Lloyd Harris, Alex Molcan, Frances Tiafoe, and Grigor Dimitrov, with only the American taking a set from him.

On the other hand, Etcheverry will make his Grand Slam quarterfinal debut. He reached this stage by defeating Jack Drape in the first round, Alex De Minaur in the second round, Borna Coric in the third, and Yoshihito Nishioka in the fourth round.

The match that is to be played on Wednesday, June 7, will be the first head-to-head duel between the German and the Argentine.

