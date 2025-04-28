Alexander Zverev jokes about hiring $25 million-worth ex-Real Madrid star as coach and not returning him to Spanish club

Alexander Zverev engaged in a light-hearted moment with the former Real Madrid icon, Toni Kroos, wishing to hire the $25 million-worth personality as his coach. Kroos visited Zverev at the 2025 Madrid Open, where the latter is vying for title defense.

Ad

Zverev entered the Caja Mágica as the top-seeded player, securing wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and advancing to the Round of 16. As he gears up to battle it out with Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina, he was surprised by his fellow countryman and one of the most decorated football midfielders, Toni Kroos.

The former Real Madrid star watched Zverev's match from the player's box and later met him in the tunnel of the locker room. The friends from different sporting backgrounds embraced, and the latter signed a couple of his rackets while Kroos handed over a Real Madrid jersey with a message, reading:

Ad

Trending

"To my friend Sascha. Best of luck. Your fan, Toni."

In a recent Instagram story, the 2025 Australian Open finalist shared a picture with Kroos and apologised to his former team, Real Madrid, captioning:

"Sorry @realmadrid, I'm taking him as a coach. So no come back to you guys."

Alexander Zverev wishes to hire Toni Kroos as his coach; Instagram - @alexzverev123

Kroos won 34 trophies over 17 years of his career, making him the most successful German player.

Ad

Alexander Zverev aims to sit on top as World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Tour - Munich - (Source: Getty)

Zverev currently sits in the second position behind the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He has been rallying to take the top spot and even got closest to achieving it at the 2022 French Open, but an ankle injury forced him out. Reflecting on that and shedding light on his future plans, the 28-year-old said:

Ad

"I was one match away from world number one before the injury. But I’m again competing for big events, the best spots in our sport. I feared that I might not be able to do that again. I was never sure to be back at this level. I’ve been close on multiple occasions for a first Grand Slam title. But I want to stay healthy and fit, that is the main goal." (Sportstar)

In the third round of the Madrid Open, Alexander Zverev got involved in a controversy when a match point was awarded to his opponent, Davidovich, but his sliced backhand shot landed out of the line. The German pulled out his phone to challenge the electronic line's decision and even got warned for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More