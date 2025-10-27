"Alexander Zverev couldn't respect Carlos Alcaraz less" - Spaniard's fans blast German over 'best player' claim about Jannik Sinner after Vienna loss

Alexander Zverev irked fans of Carlos Alcaraz by calling Jannik Sinner "the best player in the world" after losing the final of the 2025 Vienna Open to the Italian. Alcaraz's fans' annoyance towards the German stemmed from the fact that the Spaniard is the reigning World No. 1 and has achieved more success than Sinner so far this year.

On Sunday, October 26, the Italian, currently ranked No. 2, just behind Alcaraz and ahead of Zverev, produced a fine comeback victory against the German despite experiencing an injury scare. In the aftermath of Sinner's 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win, the German took to the podium first to deliver his speech as the runner-up. Here, the World No. 3 said:

"Currently, for me, you’re the best player in the world. What an amazing year — four Grand Slam finals and two Grand Slam titles. This week of course, simply the best player here in Vienna." (from 0:40, translated from German)

Several loyal fans of Carlos Alcaraz spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit soon took notice of what Alexander Zverev had to say about Jannik Sinner. Most of them were quick to lambast the German, accusing him of 'shading' the Spaniard. Some also urged Alcaraz to reconsider his friendship with Zverev.

"“Currently for me you’re the best player in the world” @carlosalcaraz , this your friend? this guy couldn’t respect you less, IJBOLLL," one fan wrote.

"As if they (Alcaraz and Zverev) weren’t teammates during the Laver Cup 🤢 so fake and disrespectful throwing shade to someone who isn’t even there??," questioned one.

"Seriously Carlos have to stop this lovely doubly (sic) behaviour with everyone there are so many fake friend in the atp. He can respect his opponents without being so friendly need more of ruthless Alcaraz," another fan chimed in.

"Zverev’s jealousy and obsession with shading Carlos needs to be studied, that man can barely win a round 2 match and instead of focusing on countless issues of his own he’s running his mouth about the world number 1," one stated.

"He says this anytime after he loses to a player who’s just better than him lol Either they’re the best player in the world, they happened to play like the best in the world that day, ooh, or Zverev played the worst match of all time, or the conditions somehow made Zverev unable to play, without affecting his opponent (???) lmao," added another.

"Carlitos laughs at this comment from Zverev. Me too," weighed in yet another fan.

Alcaraz has so far won eight titles in 2025, including two Majors and three Masters 1000s. Meanwhile, Sinner's title haul this year is now up to four, inclusive of two Slams and two ATP 500s.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner set to compete for Paris Masters crown next

Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session in the buildup to the 2025 Paris Masters (Source: Getty)

With the two ATP 500 events across Vienna and Basel now having come to their respective conclusions, the best men's tennis players in the world, including Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are now set to take to the stage at the 2025 Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz skipped the ATP 500 tournaments and arrived in Paris early to get used to the conditions. The Spaniard's most recent competitive outing was his victory in the final of the Japan Open against Taylor Fritz. He picked up an ankle injury during the Tokyo event, which led to him withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters.

Zverev is the reigning Paris Masters champion, with the German having defeated Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in last year's final.

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More