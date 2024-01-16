Tennis fans have expressed annoyance over Alexander Zverev defending his involvement in the 2024 ATP Player Advisory Council despite being set to undergo a trial on the court.

Zverev has been accused of domestic violence against his former girlfriend. The German was imposed with a penalty order and fine and would have to go through further trials in court. As per reports, the hearing will start on May 31. However, he is not obligated to appear in person.

During a press conference at the Australian Open, Zverev was asked whether he deemed his inclusion in the players' council appropriate while the case is underway. The German replied:

"Why would it not be?"

The media further reflected on how "some people" believed that Zverev should not even play on the tour while awaiting trial. However, the German quickly countered the comment, stating that only journalists would come up with such opinions.

"Like who? Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," Zverev stated.

Zverev's harsh remarks have irritated fans online. One fan opined that the German is getting more "terrifying" with every word he utters.

"The audacity "more about the clicks than the actual truth". He's getting more terrifying with every f**king word," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan maintained that the German could blame the matter on journalists as long as ATP players do not publicly denounce him.

"This is what happens when not one of the ATP players openly denounce Zverev being elected in the players council or still being on tour. He can pretend this is only about journalists wanting a hot story," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Alexander Zverev awaiting court trial, Iga Swiatek comments on the German's inclusion in players' council

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek commented on Alexander Zverev's inclusion in the players' council while awaiting court trial. In a recent press conference, the Pole opined that it is not reasonable to "promote" a player who is facing charges. However, she maintained that it was up to ATP to decide on the matter.

Swiatek was quoted as saying:

"Well, any answer that I give, I mean, there's no good answer to that. I think it's up to ATP what they decide. For sure it's not good when a player who's facing charges like that is kind of being promoted."

Apart from Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Pedro Martinez, Dusan Lajovic and Wesley Koolhof represent Europe on the council. Mackenzie McDonald and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela represent North America while Pedro Cachin represents South America.

Alexander Zverev defeated compatriot Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Australian Open first round. He will next face Lukas Klein on Thursday (January 18). This will be their first meeting on the tour.